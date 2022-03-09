GRTV News - Bethesda to finally show off The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered this afternoon

With the expectation of a shadow drop launch to follow.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today what we're going to be talking about is, of course, The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered.It hasn't officially been revealed just yet, but we've finally been given our first official bit of confirmation and I guess sign of life from Bethesda that this project is very real and that it's coming very, very soon."
"So following a weekend of, well not just a weekend, but almost like a month or two months, whatever you want to say, of just rampant leaks and rumours, Bethesda have now come out and said that this afternoon, later, in a few hours time, we're going to get to finally meet this game and the expectation is that it's going to shadow drop.Shadow drop because it's obviously been highly leaked, but shadow drop very, very soon afterwards."
"So let's dive on in and explore this.So update, The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered file size and exact release time leaked.Apparently we'll need a huge storage space this afternoon to play Virtuoso's unconfirmed overhaul of Bethesda's title.So we'll read it with the update first. So update, as of yesterday afternoon, it's official now."
"Bethesda confirms that The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered arrives tomorrow, April 22nd.Just half an hour before this morning's leaked deadline, Bethesda has decided to calm things down with the tense message on Twitter accompanied by an image and the word tomorrow.This means that tomorrow at 4pm BST, 5pm CEST, the company will finally reveal The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered on its YouTube and Twitch channels and presumably make it available to players as well."
"Some may bemoan the 24 hour wait, but it's at least now clear that everything that has been leaked about the game is real.And yet this is the announcement they've got here. Again, pretty clear what this is in reference to.They're not exactly beating around the bush with this whatsoever.The original news is talking about the file size, which it says the industry's worst kept secret could suddenly appear in a matter of hours."
"It's leaked not only its name and countless screenshots and official artwork.We'd have even more hints at Virtuoso's and Bethesda's shadow drop will arrive later today.What also seems to have leaked is the exact size of the game on PC. According to the XOX leak account on X, The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered takes up 120.97 gigabytes of local storage space."
"This proves to be true. The game hasn't even been officially revealed by Microsoft.It would be the biggest jump in storage space on record.But in perspective, the file size of the original The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion was 4.6 gigabytes.It's clear that the new tech we've seen in the screenshots requires more space."
"And it also includes all of the game's extra content.And from its size, we can pretty much confirm that it's built on the Unreal Engine 5.But now all that remains to be known is whether the game will finally arrive today, the price and the platforms on which it will do so.But you look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered."
"So yeah, we're finally going to meet the game today.Again, the expectation is a shadow drop. It hasn't been confirmed yet by Bethesda.So if it doesn't shadow drop today or they say, oh, it's actually gonna be coming out tomorrow.I wouldn't necessarily be surprised by that."
"Bethesda is fighting a wave of expectation with this game in regards to the various leaks sort of spoiling all the fun.So they might they might change their plans a little bit with the way they're going to set this one up and put it in the hands of fans.Because, well, you know, the original intention probably was just a shadow drop.Now everyone knows it's coming. They might do things a little bit differently."
"But again, we'll find out soon. It's 4 p.m. BST, 5 p.m. CEST.So in around just under eight hours, as of the time I'm recording this video, we'll get to meet the game.And we'll get to hear all about we get to see all about what it is.Get confirmation on its file size and whether it will go. We'll have a almost 120 gigabyte jump in file size."
"And also the price points that it's going to be looking to hit.Of course, it will most definitely be available through Game Pass.So if you have a Game Pass subscription, you have to snag this one whenever it drops without having to incur additional costs.But, yeah, that's all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News."
"I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one. So until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday and I'll see you on the next episode.Take care, everyone."