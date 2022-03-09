GRTV News - The next Frostpunk game will launch in 2027

We won't be waiting too long for some more Frostpunk.
"Without further ado today, we're talking a bit of Frostpunk, it might be spring in the air but it seems that 11-Bit Studios is already thinking about the next big winter, as we know that now the next Frostpunk game will be launching as early as 2027.Frostpunk 2 launched last year to, I would say, quite positive reviews, it's always seen as quite a strong city management builder, settlement management simulator, whatever you want to call it, set in this frozen wasteland where basically you're not only worrying about how cool your city looks, how nice you can make it, but the fact that survival is put into threat and put into jeopardy pretty much every day with either the conditions outside or the people within becoming more and more problematic as time goes on."
"In any case, enough of a synopsis about what Frostpunk gives you, via the company's quarterly earnings report, 11-Bit Studios has informed us that Frostpunk 2 is now just being monetised with hopes that DLC and future updates can impress fans further to bring in more and more profit from Frostpunk, but there is a lot of hope within the Frostpunk franchise as a whole."
"11-Bit's president, I'm not going to try and pronounce that name, Przemyslaw Marshal, says there are plans to launch as early as 2027 for the next title in the Frostpunk universe.It's worth noting that he does say that there's going to be a larger scale title in 2029, so if we're looking at a Frostpunk 3, it's possibly unlikely that that will be hitting the 2027 mark and instead that could be more pushed to 2029, because he makes sure to say that it's not a direct sequel and it's just the next title in the Frostpunk universe."
"Now 11-Bit are known to do more than just Frostpunk, so it could be something more than just city managements and simulators and strategy games and things like that, so we could see something different set within that same Frostpunk universe, like maybe another take on a different genre, sort of a smaller spin-off title that gives us a similar experience but maybe in a different way, we'd have to see and take a look."
"But we could be looking at something else entirely as that larger scale title, so really we don't know until we know, which is often the case with these things, but it's exciting to see that the hope in Frostpunk is there and that 11-Bit Studios is keeping that hope alive as early as 2027, because if you think about it, 2024 seeing the leap with the release of Frostpunk 2, if another major franchise released a game and then said three years later they were planning on releasing the next one, you'd imagine that the plans were already in place a while ago."
