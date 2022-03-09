GRTV News - There's a The Witcher 4 beta scam currently circulating

CD Projekt Red has already affirmed that it is not authentic.
Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.It's our final one of the week, we're heading into the long Easter weekend.And ahead of that, there's been a bit of a public service announcement that's gone around talking about The Witcher 4 because a bit of a scam is doing the rounds.
"There's a beta scam that's been circulating and obviously there's no beta ready for this game.The problem was, with it being a single player game, it's not something that would be particularly offered out to the public quite freely.So, quite an unusual setup this."
"But yeah, it's doing the rounds and CD Projekt Red has already spoken up and said yep, this is a scam, this isn't real, this isn't officially from us.So please don't buy into it, please don't think this is a way to get an early look at the game.Of which, at this point, would still be very, very early as well."
"But anyway, let's dive in and have a look.Beware of a The Witcher 4 beta scam doing the rounds right now.CD Projekt Red is warning all their fans not to fall for this attempt.So if you received a beta invitation to try out The Witcher 4, you're one of several selected gamers right now."
"While that might be flattering and exciting, it's worth keeping in mind that it's a complete scam.CD Projekt Red is now taking to Instagram to warn its users not to fall for this shoddy attempt.Writing that professional monster slayers don't fall for scams, they see right through them and slay them.Regarding what you should do if you're affected, they write, we've been taking necessary steps to take this fraudulent messaging down."
"That said, if you receive any invites to or stumble upon news of one, we kindly ask you to report the scam using the tools available to you in your email clients or the social media platform you are using.They conclude the post by saying that there may be a beta in the future, but then it will be communicated through themselves and serious channels."
"Should we ever organise any beta tests in the future?You will hear about it first, as always, via our social media and websites.So, yeah.Again, they do say specifically, should we organise any beta tests in the future?My guess would be that they probably won't, or if it is, it's going to be a very closed thing."
"Just mainly for play testing and make sure that the quality assurance is up to par for the game.Because again, it's a single player game.It's not like they need to open up the servers and check stress and all that good stuff before they hand it off to the public.So, yes."
"But the point is that this beta is a scam.The Witcher 4 was only announced relatively recently at the Game Awards.CD Projekt Red had been working on it in some level for the months up before that as well.Again, they've been quite transparent about it in their financial report, showing which projects each of the various members of the CD Projekt Red staff are working on."
"So, we've been able to see the real time transition from people moving over from Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty, all the way to The Witcher 4.And they only really made an official big jump to get the majority of the team working on The Witcher 4 about a year ago now.So, The Witcher 4 is still relatively in its infancy when it comes to development."
"And it's going to be a big game.So, it's one of those ones where you look at it and go, it's probably not going to be around for two, three, maybe even four years.So, don't hold your breath on this one because it won't be coming anytime soon.And with it being in its infancy like that, yeah, a beta is absolutely out of the question and not at all plausible."
"Even if we were closer, I still think it would be unlikely that there's a beta during the rounds.But again, if you see this, report it. Don't fall for it.And otherwise, any more news about The Witcher 4, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated.And yeah, that's all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News."
But I'll be back now on Tuesday next week after a long weekend.So, I hope you enjoy your Thursday, your long weekend, your Easter, and I'll see you all on the other side.Take care, everyone.