Mega Pokémon Kanto Region Pokédex Building Kit (Quick Look) - Gotta Catch 'Em All!

We unpack and hone in on the Pokédex set from Mega Bloks, which enables fans to build and use their own digital Pokémon library.
"Hello, everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Pokemon Day has come and gone, and we're a bit late to the party here, sadly.But the Pokemon Company wasn't."
"They held a pretty magnificent Pokemon percent showcase, giving us gameplay from Pokemon Legends Set A.We've just taken a look at the brand new trading card game, Set Journey, together.And there are also other ways of celebrating Pokemon Day, or at the very least, just celebrating Pokemon in general."
"So we've got sent this by Mega, essentially Mega Bloks, which is a Lego reminiscent sort of building set toy.But they have very specific collabs with the Pokemon Company, meaning these are official Pokemon accessories that you can buy to celebrate your love for Pokemon."
"Now, obviously, at the end of this video, we will be, well, putting this stuff together so that you can see it as a finished product.But before then, well, this is the Kanto Region Pokedex, and it is a way to very much celebrate traditional Pokemon."
"And what I mean by that is that the Kanto Region Pokedex is obviously the first 150 Pokemon that a lot of people in my age group particularly knows.It is consistent of 322 particular pieces.And the cool thing is that there is an interchangeable nature to this."
"First and foremost, obviously, it opens and closes like a real Pokedex would.And there are these five little holographic cards in there.You can see on the side which Pokemon.Now, obviously, it's going to be the three starters."
"So Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander alongside Pikachu and Eevee that is part of this.And as you can see here on the back, they will slide in so that it kind of, let's say that you're playing with it and imagining that you're seeing a particular Pokemon.You pull out your Kanto Region Pokedex and it scans."
"And that, I think, is a really, really cool little thing.And there's also a light up feature in here.This particular blue light here, as a lot of people who watched the original anime series with Ash setting out to capture these kinds of Pokemon will recognize."
"Now, obviously, that is one cool thing.But if you just want like a straight up articulated statue, you can get the Jumbo Pikachu.This is one of several."
"There is also, I believe, a Charizard and an Eevee down here.But it's really cool.For one, as I said, it is poseable, meaning that it can be sitting down.It can be sort of standing up in its sort of thunder shock kind of pose."
"It is quite gorgeous.It really is.And I think the design of it, they've really managed to get like a lot of the less sort of blocky shapes of a round creature like Pikachu to really stand out."
"Now, obviously, this is an 825 piece set, so it is going to take a little while.But what I thought I would do is that now that my eldest boy, Sigurd, really, really loves Pokemon now, that I would be putting this together with him and I will show you how they look when they're all finished."
"So let's clap to that now.And here it is.I mean, the Pikachu is still something that I'm working towards completing.It's something that I've actually been doing with my kids and I've been doing it a lot, more so than I expected."
"But we did get this one right, which my boy Sigurd played with over the weekend.And he absolutely adored it, mostly because that while it is a piece of, you know, Mega Blocks and I was really taken aback by the quality of it in general, it is also a very functional piece, which I think is very nice."
"If you can't really recognize it, this is a Pokedex and a working Pokedex as well.Mattel essentially sent this over for us to celebrate Pokemon Day, which was some time ago, and we finally got around to assembling this.But it's been a really cool, functional, interactive plaything at our household over the weekend."
"And as you can see, it very much assembles Ash's original Pokedex that he used in the original Pokemon anime, which I grew up with and a lot of you out there certainly did as well.So that means that there is a functional piece of lighting right there, which was completely painless to insert, by the way."
"It's simply a brick, which has this functionality baked in, and you can open it here to reveal a Pokemon.So essentially, you remove this back plate here, which is pretty seamless, and you pop out the 3D holographic image of one of the starters, as well as Pikachu and Eevee."
"That means that depending on the way that the child holds it, it will alter between different states.Pretty cool.And these are, by the way, not just the anime drawings of the Pokemon, but the Mega Bloks version of them."
"So they're kind of blocky in nature, but really cool.Then you can insert it like so and put the back plate on again.And what me and my boy did was that we would press it, and I would say, look, there's a Squirtle right there."
"And he would open it up, and there it was.And that was wonderful for him.So more of this, and it's also something that we talked about in the clip just before this with the Pikachu, which is very articulate and can move, basically, into different stances."
"And I love the way that Mega Bloks has done this with just creating more interactive versions of these beloved characters, this beloved iconography, because it's something that children will want to more actively play with.So we'll get back to you on the Pikachu, but so far, a big thumbs up from here."
"I think it's cool, and it's very competitively priced as well.There's that.See you on the next one."