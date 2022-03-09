5 Reasons Why You Should Check Out Commandos: Origins

If you're looking to put your tactical brain to the test in daring missions combining stealth and strategy, then you'll want to take a look at Commandos: Origins
"The year is 1940, and the fires of war burn across Europe.In a time of great need, a ragtag group of operatives make their way to each war-torn front."
"Get ready to drop behind enemy lines, soldier.Commando's Origins is finally here, bringing us the highly anticipated return of the beloved real-time tactics franchise.Whether you're a long-time fan looking to re-establish yourself as a great commander or a new player looking to test your tactical brain, here are five reasons why you should be checking out Commando's Origins."
"Commando's Origins sees the classic series brought to the modern era in an entirely new adventure.Experience the formation of the commandos as they seek to sabotage the Nazi war effort during World War II in a series of covert operations that'll put the fate of the very world at stake."
"Decorated with crisp and fresh visuals, sound, effects and more, Commando's Origins has plenty to impress new and existing fans.Mixing stealth and strategy, Commando's Origins provides a fun and worthwhile challenge.Each encounter acts as its own problem for you to solve, with an approach to gameplay that makes it incredibly satisfying once you've finally passed through a tricky checkpoint or completed a level."
"You might be outmanned and outgunned, but with some quick thinking and a few enemies stabbed from the shadows, you'll suddenly find the tide has turned in your favour.To complete these missions, you'll be taking control of six commandos, each with their own unique strengths and abilities."
"The sniper can take out enemies from afar with his rifle, and the sapper can open new paths with his wire cutters.No one commando can do it alone though, and you'll have to combine and coordinate your team, making use of Commando's Origins' precise controls to enact amazing manoeuvres."
"Or, pass on your secret strategies to a friend and take on the missions with them in the cooperative mode.You'll be taking a trip across the world to complete your mission in Commando's Origins, as you head to all corners of the global theatre of World War II."
"Whether you're blowing up enemy planes in the freezing Arctic, or rescuing friendly troops in the sweltering African deserts, each map offers something entirely unique to your gameplay experience.The maps are also huge and incredibly detailed, filled with secrets to find."
"With so many options at your disposal, it's entirely up to you how you find your path to victory in Commando's Origins.You can make the most of your environment to take out enemies silently, or use one commando as a distraction to allow another through a guarded position."
"You can even go loud, setting off the alarm so your pistol can do the talking.With a variety of paths to take, optional objectives to complete and achievements to grab, there is a great amount of replay value in Commando's Origins, letting you spend hours in the game even after beating all the missions."
"Whether you're a decorated general wanting to see the origins of the commandos, or you're a sharp tactical mind looking to test yourself for the first time with the franchise, Commando's Origins has the gameplay depth, variety and replayability to make it a worthwhile experience.Commando's Origins is out now on PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5."