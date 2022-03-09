GRTV News - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered just faced its biggest leak yet

The game is absolutely real and is coming from developer Virtuous.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about the very long rumoured, very frequently leaked The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remake, Remaster, however you want to phrase it.A lot of people have been referring to it as a remake, some people have been referring to it as a remaster. It looks like it's going to be called a remaster even though when you compare it to the original 2006 game it looks way more like a remake."
"And the reason why we're talking about it today is, well we get a lot of leaks about this so it's not exactly news, particularly fresh news, but the most recent leak that's happened is a very exciting one because it comes directly from the developer's website and it gives us a lot of look at gameplay images and what not.So it's perhaps our best look at the game before it's even been officially announced I guess, because it's still not exactly a real project yet. So anyway, let's dive on in.The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered is real and will be released this year following the leak of the main artwork and dozens of screenshots, maybe even next week."
"So we were 90% sure that there was an updated version of Oblivion in the works for current gen systems but we weren't sure who was developing it, at least not entirely, or when we'd see it.Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda has been abruptly silent on the matter and officially the game doesn't even exist, well for the rest of the world, it is real.A major leak of images from within the Virtua Studio has blown the lid off the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered, as this version is called, which is a complete graphical remake of the 2006 title released on PC, Xbox 360 and PS3."
"In the images you can see the redesign of some scenarios such as the interiors of buildings and also Ayleid ruins, or elven ruins, outdoors, as well as some enemies such as the Spriggan.We're not sure when we'll see the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered arrive but earlier today we told you that the latest rumours from Jeff Grubb were even hinting at a surprise next week, so we'll keep an eye out for more news.We'll be playing this now certain the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered."
"Now I'm going to go to the ResetEra thread, from these lovely folk over here that managed to spot this, and then we'll go over to the images they shared.So this is the key art, which again, the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered, as they call it, Virtua Studios, and these are the images here.So this is the 2006 image from the exact same spot, 2025, 2006, 2025."
"To me, when I look at it, again it looks like a remake, it's a 20 year difference obviously between these two games when they're expected to debut.So you will expect there to be significantly better graphics, but when you look at it, especially just the way that the lighting's used and the detail in the environment, it does definitely look more remake quality than it does remaster quality.We don't really have much more, a lot of the images are kind of difficult to piece together because they're all a little bit dark."
"This is a good one here, which I can't make any bigger unfortunately.But again, it gives you a look at a game that seems to be, look at this, it definitely doesn't look like a remaster.Remasters tend to, especially from last gen games, the remasters tend to just be sort of like an improve of graphics.Maybe knock it up to sort of 1080p, maybe upscaling to 4K or something like that."
"These look almost fully rebuilt, so we'll have to see how they frame it.Again, they've regarded it as The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered, so they clearly don't want to phrase it as a remake despite the fact that it definitely looks remake quality.But again, we still don't have any official announcement about this game, so for the time being we have to say, take that information with a little bit of caution because it could be false."
"And it could be, there's a very real chance, not a very real chance, but there's a chance that the images we've seen there are not accurate and that they are perhaps just thrown out there to throw people off the scent.But it seems highly unlikely that images like that and information like that would come directly from the developer's website and then also not be accurate.So yeah, if it was me I would assume that we're probably going to get some official announcement about this game relatively soon because what's the point of holding on now, it's in the wild."
"And as for when it's coming out, all the rumours and all the leaks and everything that's been going on about this game in recent memory have all sort of suggested that it's going to be getting a shadow drop.And the shadow drop's going to happen next week, so you never know, it might just drop out of nowhere, you have to just keep an eye out for this one.But it's definitely something to be excited about and because it's obviously through Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda it'll most likely launch on Game Pass."
"So if you have that service you can pretty much just check, you'll probably be able to just check out the game without incurring any additional costs.So exciting, exciting.But yeah, as we have anything else official about this be sure to keep posted and updated and otherwise I'll be back now tomorrow for what is actually going to be the last GRTV News of the week."
"See you all in the next one."