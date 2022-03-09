GRTV News - Star Wars Zero Company has been announced

The new Star Wars turn-based tactics game from Bit Reactor has been revealed.
"We've got our first look at Star Wars Zero Company which you can see there in the key art below which is a new sort of real time, sorry it's a tactics based game, we don't know if it's real time or if it's turn based, in the Star Wars universe from Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment."
"It is a single player game and the characters that you see there are some of the characters that you'll be playing in your squad.Think of it like an XCOM like or a Marvel's Midnight Suns like as it is using developers from, former Firaxis developers to create this game which looks pretty solid so far just from the key art."
"We will be having a full reveal on the 19th of April which is this Saturday at the time of recording at 8.30 in the morning British Standard Time, British Summer Time sorry, at BST, always confuses me, or 9.30 Central European Time.So that's basically all we have right now is the key art and the announcement of the game that it's called Star Wars Zero Company."
"It is likely going to include a lot of characters that we'll be able to have a lot of fun with and it seems that it's going to be more of like a hero kind of tactics game similar to something like Commando's Origins which released last week where you'll have these guys that can each do different things very well rather than say something like XCOM where you hire soldiers and they sort of specialise in their own rights as they level up but they're also at the same time only given meaning by the names and things and customisations that you give them."
"So this seems like we're going to be experiencing much more of a character driven game which is why more point towards Marvel's Midnight Suns as maybe being the basis for something like this because as you can see here we've got sort of, as Ben describes, the Cassian Andor looking bloke in the middle who's probably like a scoundrel who's, you know, given this ragtag team to control to try and fight against the Separatists during the Clone Wars."
"We've got a droid here in the background, we've got what looks like a Mandalorian bounty hunter there in the top right, we've got a clone trooper there on the right, we've got what looks to be a Jedi on the left there and we've got a random bounty hunter looking dude, a sniper most likely considering the long rifle on his back there as well."
"We don't know if it's going to be story driven but it is a single player focused game rather than sort of a real time tactic like Starcraft or something like that where you'll be playing against other people. But in any case, the summary of the game is recruit an unconventional team of operatives and deploy them on missions unlike any other in the galaxy far far away in Star Wars Zero Company. Worth mentioning as well, as I said before, this is set during the Clone Wars so it's going to be a different sort of experience than you necessarily just controlling rebels fighting against the Empire. We're instead going to be having a lot of sort of different ideas like we're fighting a lot of droid enemies and things like that."
"But yeah, that's about all we can say until we get more details on the 19th of April.But are you excited about Star Wars Zero Company? I actually am and I'm not that big into Star Wars but I do quite like these games that let you control different people and make you feel like you're really really building on characters whilst also having that tactical gameplay mindset similar to something in a way like Baldur's Gate 3 did. But we'll have to see how effective it is on the 19th of April. Let me know what you're thinking about Star Wars Zero Company. I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news."