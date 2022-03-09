English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Harry Potter TV

GRTV News - HBO announces more Harry Potter cast members

More Hogwarts staff have been confirmed.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we have quite an interesting one for you because we'll be talking a little bit more about the HBO Harry Potter adaptation which is going to be a TV series obviously it's gonna be coming to well max which means if you don't have max in your country like us in the UK it probably means it's gonna be coming to things like Sky but again it's gonna be coming I believe the the current timeline sometime next year and with that being the case we're hearing a lot of information about the pre-production side of things we know who's playing several of the roles we know there's open casting for several of the other core roles like the the cast of kids that are gonna be playing the the various characters up until well ideally all the way through it which could be a decade's worth of commitment and now talking about the former point in there we know a bunch of more sort of actors that have come on and will be attached as the sort of staff members for Hogwarts so let's dive on in and take a look. So yeah more Hogwarts staff have been cast in HBO's Harry Potter as we now know who will take on the duties of Professor Quirrell, Argus Filch and more. So the rumours and news about the cast for HBO's Harry Potter series has been steadily trickling out following learning that John Lithgow would take over the duties of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost stepping up as gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid and Papa Isidou as potions professor Severus Snape. Now three more Hogwarts staff members have been cast too. As per the Hollywood Reporter Janet McTeer will become the next Minerva McGonagall, the role last held by the late Dame Maggie Smith, caretaker Argus Filch formerly David Bradley will now be the responsibility of Paul Whitehouse and defence against the dark arts professor Quirinus Quirrell previously Ian Hart will be tackled by Luke Thalom. With these core characters locked in there are only a handful of staff left to determine, for example charms professor Phileas Flitwick, herbology professor Pomona Sprout and flying teacher Rolanda Hooch before all attention is shifted to the students and the young cast that will be playing the various roles for the next decade or so."

"So yeah we know, well we now know six of the of the core Hogwarts staff that are going to be going to be playing or they're going to be appearing in this in this film. Harry Potter obviously is an idea that is mainly built around its young cast but there are a lot of adult characters in there as well that need to be sorted out. There are, as mentioned in the news piece there, there are a handful of Hogwarts staff still left to cast, not major roles but you know characters that pop up and that they will need to pop up because they frequently pop up over the entire duration of of the Harry Potter saga but there's also roles outside of Hogwarts that haven't been addressed just yet. Things like the Weasleys, the Dursleys, some of the different shopkeepers in Diagon Alley, all these different things that we haven't necessarily heard how they're going to approach it and likewise there are a bunch of magical creatures that we haven't necessarily been told anything about just yet. Obviously when Harry Potter's starting one of the core characters that affects Harry's journey is Gripbook so we'll have to see whether how they're going to approach it this time. Obviously Warwick Davis is technically still a great option for some of these roles like Professor Phileas Flitwick as he played in the actual films so maybe they'll look to bring back Warwick for some of his core roles here but who knows."

"Again we'll no doubt hear more about this in the near future. I would assume they're going to keep cranking out these sort of adult roles, the ones that they can more easily cast because obviously you can see someone's previous works and determine how they're going to fit into the future project. I would expect we hear more about those sort of roles before official information comes out about the young cast because that's a much more difficult bunch of roles to cast and one that is significantly more important too because they have to be the face of the franchise despite being children. So it's going to be interesting, we'll stay tuned and as new information about this comes out we'll sure to keep you posted and updated and otherwise that's all the time that I have so I'll be back now tomorrow for the next of the week so I'll see you all on the next episode. Take care everyone."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Eddington - Official Trailer

Eddington - Official Trailer
The Not Very Grand Tour: The Power and the Glory - First Look Trailer

The Not Very Grand Tour: The Power and the Glory - First Look Trailer
Broke - Official Trailer

Broke - Official Trailer
Tornado - Official Trailer

Tornado - Official Trailer
Nonnas - Official Trailer

Nonnas - Official Trailer
A Breed Apart - Official Trailer

A Breed Apart - Official Trailer
Murderbot - Official Trailer

Murderbot - Official Trailer
Long Way Home - Official Trailer

Long Way Home - Official Trailer
Captain America: Brave New World - Digital and Blu-Ray Release Date Trailer

Captain America: Brave New World - Digital and Blu-Ray Release Date Trailer
Love, Death & Robots - Official Volume 4 Teaser

Love, Death & Robots - Official Volume 4 Teaser
Predator: Killer of Killers - First Look

Predator: Killer of Killers - First Look
Havoc - Official Trailer

Havoc - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

No More Room in Hell 2 - Reanimation Update Trailer

No More Room in Hell 2 - Reanimation Update Trailer
MotoGP 25 - Beyond the Grid Trailer

MotoGP 25 - Beyond the Grid Trailer
Skull and Bones - Year 2 Announcements Trailer

Skull and Bones - Year 2 Announcements Trailer
Bendy and the Ink Machine - PS5 Retail Announcement

Bendy and the Ink Machine - PS5 Retail Announcement
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - Game Spotlight Trailer #2

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - Game Spotlight Trailer #2
American Arcadia - Console Launch Trailer

American Arcadia - Console Launch Trailer
Marathon - Reveal Cinematic Short

Marathon - Reveal Cinematic Short
Into the Fire - Extended Gameplay Trailer

Into the Fire - Extended Gameplay Trailer
MindsEye - Visit Redrock: Safest City In The World Teaser

MindsEye - Visit Redrock: Safest City In The World Teaser
Marathon - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Marathon - Gameplay Overview Trailer
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - PlayStation Launch Trailer

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - PlayStation Launch Trailer
Date Everything! - Release Date Trailer

Date Everything! - Release Date Trailer
More

Events

Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap

Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup

Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
More