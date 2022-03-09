GRTV News - HBO announces more Harry Potter cast members

More Hogwarts staff have been confirmed.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we have quite an interesting one for you because we'll be talking a little bit more about the HBO Harry Potter adaptation which is going to be a TV series obviously it's gonna be coming to well max which means if you don't have max in your country like us in the UK it probably means it's gonna be coming to things like Sky but again it's gonna be coming I believe the the current timeline sometime next year and with that being the case we're hearing a lot of information about the pre-production side of things we know who's playing several of the roles we know there's open casting for several of the other core roles like the the cast of kids that are gonna be playing the the various characters up until well ideally all the way through it which could be a decade's worth of commitment and now talking about the former point in there we know a bunch of more sort of actors that have come on and will be attached as the sort of staff members for Hogwarts so let's dive on in and take a look. So yeah more Hogwarts staff have been cast in HBO's Harry Potter as we now know who will take on the duties of Professor Quirrell, Argus Filch and more. So the rumours and news about the cast for HBO's Harry Potter series has been steadily trickling out following learning that John Lithgow would take over the duties of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost stepping up as gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid and Papa Isidou as potions professor Severus Snape. Now three more Hogwarts staff members have been cast too. As per the Hollywood Reporter Janet McTeer will become the next Minerva McGonagall, the role last held by the late Dame Maggie Smith, caretaker Argus Filch formerly David Bradley will now be the responsibility of Paul Whitehouse and defence against the dark arts professor Quirinus Quirrell previously Ian Hart will be tackled by Luke Thalom. With these core characters locked in there are only a handful of staff left to determine, for example charms professor Phileas Flitwick, herbology professor Pomona Sprout and flying teacher Rolanda Hooch before all attention is shifted to the students and the young cast that will be playing the various roles for the next decade or so."
"So yeah we know, well we now know six of the of the core Hogwarts staff that are going to be going to be playing or they're going to be appearing in this in this film. Harry Potter obviously is an idea that is mainly built around its young cast but there are a lot of adult characters in there as well that need to be sorted out. There are, as mentioned in the news piece there, there are a handful of Hogwarts staff still left to cast, not major roles but you know characters that pop up and that they will need to pop up because they frequently pop up over the entire duration of of the Harry Potter saga but there's also roles outside of Hogwarts that haven't been addressed just yet. Things like the Weasleys, the Dursleys, some of the different shopkeepers in Diagon Alley, all these different things that we haven't necessarily heard how they're going to approach it and likewise there are a bunch of magical creatures that we haven't necessarily been told anything about just yet. Obviously when Harry Potter's starting one of the core characters that affects Harry's journey is Gripbook so we'll have to see whether how they're going to approach it this time. Obviously Warwick Davis is technically still a great option for some of these roles like Professor Phileas Flitwick as he played in the actual films so maybe they'll look to bring back Warwick for some of his core roles here but who knows."
"Again we'll no doubt hear more about this in the near future. I would assume they're going to keep cranking out these sort of adult roles, the ones that they can more easily cast because obviously you can see someone's previous works and determine how they're going to fit into the future project. I would expect we hear more about those sort of roles before official information comes out about the young cast because that's a much more difficult bunch of roles to cast and one that is significantly more important too because they have to be the face of the franchise despite being children. So it's going to be interesting, we'll stay tuned and as new information about this comes out we'll sure to keep you posted and updated and otherwise that's all the time that I have so I'll be back now tomorrow for the next of the week so I'll see you all on the next episode. Take care everyone."