GRTV News - Bungie presents Marathon to the world

The extraction shooter will be launching in September.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be kicking off the week by talking a little bit about Marathon, because obviously Bungie managed to reveal the game, present it to the world in full over the weekend as part of a showcase that I think was a bit maligned in a way really."
"I don't really care for these showcases that are becoming more and more popular where they say, oh we're going to do a showcase, it's going to start at so-so time, then they're going to do a little bit of a countdown, then eventually it's like, oh here's what we're going to do, instead of just showing you the thing they want to show you, they spend ages doing additional things."
"I've never been a huge fan of that and Marathon seems to have been bitten by this bug a little bit.But anyway, the game has been shown off, it's an extraction shooter, obviously developed by Bungie, based on the franchise that they used to be known for before moving on to the Halo franchise and then eventually Destiny and all that good stuff."
"It's going to be launching in September this year, coming to both PC and consoles, and there's some new gameplay out which we're going to be talking about mainly today.So anyway, let's crack on.Bungie showcases some new gameplay from Marathon, game is set to launch on September 23rd this year for PC, via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S."
"So the upcoming extraction shooter Marathon, Bungie's reboot of the classic 90s series has raised a lot of questions.The studio finally gave fans a proper look at the game, showcasing new gameplay footage along with fresh details about what's to come, including exactly when we'll get to visit the abandoned colony of Tau Ceti 4."
"During the livestream, Bungie announced that a limited alpha will kick off on April 23rd, giving players a chance to step into the shoes of a runner, biosynthetic mercenaries who fight in squads of up to three against both players and AI enemies, scavenging loot and battling for survival."
"They also demonstrated the game's four playable classes and their unique abilities.Marathon will follow a seasonal structure, complete with ranked matches and various community events.Alongside the gameplay, Bungie also premiered a short film directed by Alberto Mielgo, offering some backstory and adding depth to the game's universe."
"Finally they revealed that Marathon will launch on September 23rd this year for PC, via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, with full crossplay and cross-save support.Check out the trailer below, are you hyped for Marathon?Now I won't actually play the trailer here because if you want to watch all this stuff you can go on to LocalGear.region and find it, yeah it just gives you a taste of the sort of game that Bungie has been cooking up here."
"There's a few things that stand out to me about Marathon already, A, I love the art direction, I love the art style, it's got that sort of almost NASA punk style to it.We saw Bungie sort of flex its talents with this in Destiny believe it or not, both in the sort of the Beyond Light expansion when it took us to Europa, but also in the Light Fall expansion that went to Neo-Muna."
"So this is an art direction and art style that to me looks quite familiar for Bungie, so and I like that as well actually, I think it's quite an interesting sort of unusual sort of appearance with a lot of character to it, so that's something I would definitely give it its credit for."
"The fact that it's an extraction shooter doesn't really do anything for me though, I'm not going to knock it for that, it's just I'm not a huge extraction shooter person so it's probably not going to be something that I'm going to be clamouring over a chance to experience when it launches in September."
"Again it's a Sony Interactive Entertainment published title now because Bungie is obviously owned by the company, which means that it's another live game that's coming from Sony.I think with Bungie behind it, I don't think it'll, I think it'll do well, it'll do well enough to do what it needs to do but at the same time, a lot of people like to look at Bungie as a developer that kind of goes out of their way to focus on a niche and to bring that niche to a wider community and also to develop that idea into a really refined structure."
"They did it with Halo because obviously when the Combat Evolved first came out, Halo action shooters were a little less popular due to basically the technological constraints of the time.They did it with Destiny which again, those sort of live MMO-like shooters weren't really very popular at the time, again partly down to the technology behind it, online wasn't as popular or as accessible, believe it or not, about a decade ago, now everyone does online stuff and it's almost expected but technology changes."
"This one's a bit different to me because extraction shooter is not a niche, it is a very refined and popular genre.We see lots of extraction shooters come out and I think Bungie are already kind of a little bit on the back foot with this."
"I'm not too sure this game is going to be the roaring success that Bungie and PlayStation needs but I'm not going to rule it out because Bungie do, typically speaking, very, very good shooters and one of my favourite parts about Destiny to this day is still the Crucible.I think that it has its kinks but I think it's one of the more interesting parts of the game because it continues to feel fresh and fun because of the design structure of it."
"So I'm willing to give this one a chance but at the same time, with it being an extraction shooter it's not exactly, it caught me and made me very, very excited about the September 23rd release date but no doubt everyone has varying opinions about it so please let me know about it in the comments below and tell me all about whether you're excited for Marathon and otherwise, yeah, that's all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News but I will be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week so yeah, see you all in the next one."
"Take care everyone."