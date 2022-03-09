From disruptive new media artist to Fortnite Creative and UEFN - Elena Dimopoulou DevGAMM Interview

We talk all things fine and modern art forms with the Greek artist, who was in Gdańsk to give a workshop about Epic Games' everlasting battle royale within Unreal Engine.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, this is DevGAMM in Gdańsk, this is day two and I'm here joined by Elena, thank you so much for joining us. You're an artist, so I found your profile to be very interesting as a speaker here in Gdańsk because you sort of you combine art with like traditional art with modern technologies. So first and foremost before talking Epic Games and before talking Fortnite, what can you tell me about you as an artist? You do contemporary art, what sort of works can we enjoy from your artistic background? I started going to the University in Athens School of Fine Arts as an artist. I worked with many traditional media like painting, sculpture, printmaking and when I was in the end of my degree, I recently found VR, not recently, when I was in the end of my degree and I had to make a theme research for my graduation, I found VR very interesting in immersive technologies like making someone be inside your shoes, like being in the situation that others feels. So I found it very nice and interesting to try to show what other people's feel inside installations and VR at the same time. So I created a big installation with paintings all over the wall and I integrated both inside the installation a VR headset so the viewer could see inside the installation all the arts that I had to draw, that was like for me, my soul, what I had in my thoughts and me as a character and as a person and artist and inside the installation it was a VR headset so the viewer could see also the real, at the same time, the real space and the digital."
"So he was in the two ways, like it was the meeting point of the digital and the analog space so you could wander inside the real space where you could see all the paintings inside the installation and when you were wearing the headset you were seeing like another version of me, like more like in my thoughts, like being in my brain and the degree was, I called it like Error 414 because I always made like errors or didn't know how to organize my thoughts and I had a very huge, I had a very huge research of things that I wanted to show from my inside to the world so I did a big, the huge space that you could see the real art from the installation inside the VR so you could go inside like in a game and in an immersive experience."
"This is what drives me more inside the VR and the art.How, you know, this type of modern art with modern technology, how is it perceived in Greece which is so used to traditional, very old ways of fine arts?Yeah, that's a very nice question and thank you for doing it because I would discuss about that. When I did my degree in 2019, we didn't have my university, a lot of, we didn't teach a lot of virtual reality technologies and new media. We had it as a lesson that you could choose to, if you want to be teached or not, so we had more like directions and the basic fields, painting, sculpturing and printmaking and digital arts or virtual reality workshop, it was like a lesson that was, it wasn't mandatory so I choose it because I had gone through all the other classes and it was the only one that left and I tried out and a teacher of mine that is very, he guided me through all this journey and I appreciate him a lot. He showed me the way how inside this headset and the virtual reality you could show yourself to others, like being inside your head, this is what fascinated me."
"Yeah, and when I did that, all the teachers in Greece and in my degree, they were like, this is from devils, I'm not wearing this.Really? Oh, wow! Yes, yes, this kind of technology wasn't so used in these years, even in the universities and exhibitions. Now, in the latest years, we have a lot of artists from other international encounters in Greece, they are working with 3D media and VR and digital and when I did that, it was like a big risk."
"Yes, of course.And many teachers didn't wear even the headset, they were afraid of it.It didn't land so much in Greece.It sucks your soul or something."
"Yeah, it was just the Oculus, I think, and I was building that from 27 until 2019, before the 20. So, it was three years that there were not many new media or digital arts in Greece. So, when I did my degree, all the people were very, I was like, it's going to not succeed."
"And in the Athens School of Fine Arts, we have an exhibition in our, like, when we take the degree, we get to examine it from the teachers and in the night, we have like an open exhibition.And I was like, what I had heard from the teachers and the professionals was like, no one is going to see my artwork."
"Oh, really?And then just I saw like a bunch of like a hundred people going.The queue, that's great.I was curious to see the VR."
"And then also some teachers the other day came to me like, I saw again the artwork and now I realize what it is.Because in the first place, they were seeing it and I was just, I was just painting like cubism, like many professors had told about, like neo-cubism, like new cubism."
"It was all over the painting.And when they were wandering inside the installation, they were like, this is like graffiti.Like, I can't understand."
"It's just like, just weird.This new art that you do in this age, we can't understand.And then when I, and they were like, kind of wanted to try me.Like, what is this?You just paint all over the walls."
"You made a difficult application just to show us what.And I was like, this is tiles.It was like, what, what is tiles?And the paintings were over in their feet."
"And I was like, you are like crossing in my mind.This is my mind.It's tiles.It's like, what, what do you mean tiles?And I was like, when I was young, from three years old until 28, I was a professional swimmer in Greece in a team."
"And I was going to national races and all that time.And I was going on coach, on training before school.So I tell to them, until 18, I was seven days of the week.And like, at least five hours a day, I was in a training pool."
"And my subconscious was seeing tiles.So until now, I was painting.I didn't know what I was painting.So it's like tiles."
"It's like my mind.It's made of tiles.Yeah, it's like what capture most.And it was like, oh, now you're right.It's like an underwater hump."
"It's great what you did.When you were wearing the headset, it was like you were swimming inside the application.So it was exceeding the message that when you wear that and you go inside an artwork, you feel what the artist wants you to feel."
"So this is what I wanted to do.Of course, that's the main goal, right?Yes, yes.But also, you've been part of galleries, regular traditional galleries, right?Yes."
"How can we enjoy your art?Other than, I don't know, what's like the latest thing we can visit or virtually or physically?What can you tell us about, you know, your latest works?Yes, now I'm finishing my degree and master in digital arts at the Athens School of Fine Arts."
"And I'm doing my research on movies and how movies and interactive media experiences combine with movies and cinema.And we can find this digital experience also sometimes in video games because as the years passing by, I saw that video games and cinema was a way to show people how you want to feel."
"I mean, I consider myself cinema or video games more like an easy way to contact today with people because everyone is going to the cinema.Everyone is going to play a video game."
"I mean, at least in Greece, it's not in our schedule as a Greek person to go in exhibitions every day, unfortunately.We get in the house, we watch Netflix.And when I did my master in digital arts with one of my professors he said that when cinema came out for the first time in the world everyone could go there, even if you are a worker, if you are a low class."
"So it was an art access to everyone.And after all this year, I find myself very struggling and tired of just trying to make, you know, going inside the gallery into an elite system where not everyone is there."
"Even regular people sometimes can go inside galleries and they don't because they feel like, even if it's free, they are like, it's not for me, right?Yes, yes.And I have been teaching like five, I don't remember, maybe ten years I was in schools, in public schools, in lectures and I've seen children in some schools and the educational system in Greece has a lot of gaps and holes inside especially in the art lesson."
"The system doesn't allow the children to not get bored easily in the classroom.They get bored.So when they go out from the school, even in the post-grade, all the classes, they get out of the educational system There are many question marks about art."
"They don't know exactly.I mean, they don't have the keen on going on an art exhibition.So you can't talk to these people if they don't go to exhibitions.So if I aim for an art gallery, not every people will get attached to my art."
"I understand.And some galleries are considered for elite persons.Exactly, exactly, that's what I mean.It's like a podium with, you know, nice clothes."
"For a posh sort of angle, right?Okay, so how do you end up working with Epic?You had a workshop today.Yes.What did you do at the workshop and what do you work for and with with Epic and the Fortnite creative?When I was in the university at my master in digital arts, I had a very nice teacher that she sent us a bootcamp that Epic Games did."
"And I started realizing about this game engine because before that with VR I was working with Unity and I was creating this immersive experience, this game like contemporary art inside museums."
"And I found Unreal Engine.That was the program that Epic Games has as their engine.And I started seeing that they have very nice quality graphics and I found there a big community that I could talk with people, network."
"I learned about the engine and the possibilities that you could make a movie inside, an animation.Yes.Meta-humans that is like high-fidelity persons made from three literals."
"A great studio that collaborates with Epic Games.And I found myself very in love with this engine.And I started learning, learning.I did many bootcamps with them."
"And I found myself to get Unreal Authorized Instructor by them and working with the educational team and helping the community in Greece and bring things that are not there.Because many Greeks are working more with Unity because of the technical infrastructure."
"Because Unreal Engine, you have to have a very big, good machine to work with.So they kind of prefer Unity and we are more Unity-based.And all the game studios in Greece are more mobile games, indie devs.It's not so much a big scene there."
"And I see how Epic Games and Unreal Engine, the community is big and want to help and bring more diverse countries because I was part of a program that was Women in Games.Women Creators Program."
"That's another thing. Yes, I'm also a woman in games.And it was a program that Epic Games organized with many women.Built a Fortnite game with countries like Asia, Pakistan, Africa and all these countries."
"And I met so many amazing people and interacted.I was super happy that I got to collaborate with women from other countries.And I found it exciting that you can have a whole world on your phone with LinkedIn.And one brought the other one."
"Before I was working with art and exhibitions.I still do that.That year I started, I created a collective with many friends of mine.Educators, developers, artists."
"And we did exhibitions and workshops in remote islands that don't have technical infrastructure.We did some exhibitions there.And we're still running that."
"It's called Apnea Art Gathering.It's a project that I run for years now.And after that I did also the Women in Games, Women Creators Program with Epic Games."
"I got to be an ambassador in Women in Games.And I realized that women are kind of entrepreneurs in this industry.I try to inspire or help with whatever I do.Because when I was young I had this thing inside me that I wanted to help."
"I worked a lot with volunteering.Child with special needs, people with special needs.I was a lecturer and I was working in a school with kids with special needs.And I found it very exciting, the possibilities there."
"Because I think that these people have superpowers that we don't have.They do.Their emotional EQ, their emotional tension is amazing compared with us.And I find it filled with many potentials there."
"Combined with art, it's great.That's fantastic.I'm personally acquainted with that myself.So I know what you're talking about."
"So during your workshop, what did you guys create with the Fortnite Creative?We showed a bit about the engine and how Fortnite Creative works.And how people could make a game inside Fortnite in a very easy way.No coding experience."
"In an hour or so, two hours, you created a game, right?Yes.So what was it about?It was a horror game.It was the most easy way to create a small..."
"We had an enemy and it was a light torch and someone had to wander inside.Within Fortnite, of course.Inside Fortnite, yes.I think that's more than enough."
"I'm looking forward to checking out your art.Thank you.And also, let's see what you guys created.If you can show me, that would be great."
"Thank you so much for your time, Elena.Thank you.Enjoy the show.Thank you."