GRTV News - Mafia: The Old Country seemingly set for August launch

2K has managed to leak itself and to reveal the release date for one of the year's biggest games.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about one of the more anticipated games that's coming out later this year with that specifically being Mafia The Old Country."
"Now 2K has been rather quiet about this game, they haven't been telling us much information about it officially.We know that it's supposed to be coming in 2025, we've been expecting it to be sometime in the summer but despite the fact that we're getting our way through spring at this point and almost that summer, we've not heard anything official, although that might be changing very very soon."
"And we say soon because 2K has kind of leaked itself a little bit here and it's shared information which has been picked up on by everyone because that's what happens when things are leaked and it seems to confirm that Mafia The Old Country will be launching in August.So let's have a look and talk about it afterwards."
"Mafia The Old Country launches in August, this was revealed by 2K Games probably by accident as they shortly after removed this piece of information.So release dates for AAA titles are usually big news and often there are small events or at least fancy trailers to reveal when we get started with a long awaited game but sometimes it happens completely unceremoniously."
"An example of this comes from 2K Games who without warning just updated the Steam page for Mafia The Old Country with news that it will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X on August 8th.Since this was apparently a mistake the text was quickly revised but by then Gamatsu among others had saved evidence."
"Since it was withdrawn Mafia The Old Country technically still doesn't have an official date but the leak is certainly official and there's plenty to suggest that in less than four months we'll be playing as Sicilian Mafia in a new probably brutal story.And again this is, Gamatsu have obviously produced something on it but yeah, it's essentially 2K leaking themselves which we see quite a lot happening these days."
"So there's a few things that's worth of note here, A, of course if the game is coming out on August 8th then we have a big August release date already to look forward to.Typically speaking August is one of those weird months where we tend to get more games releasing it towards the end of the month than we do at the start because typically speaking as well July is quite a steady month."
"Sometimes there's some big releases in early June but July is quite a slow month and then August again it doesn't really pick up until the second half of the month but if this is the case then Mafia The Old Country will definitely turn that on its head a bit in 2025.And it does look like it's the case because they wouldn't manually update a Steam page if there wasn't some truth to it."
"It also makes me assume that we're going to get some information about this officially relatively soon because again you wouldn't manually update a release date if this wasn't information that was ready to be shared.The big question is where are they going to share it because there's no real showcases that are coming up any time soon."
"2K technically has a PlayStation State of Play showcase coming up but that's related to Borderlands 4 and you would assume that if it's related to Borderlands 4 they're probably not going to be talking about much Mafia there.But what it also does if we're talking about Borderlands is it kind of sets up 2K's calendar in an interesting way because early August we have Mafia, not quite late but sort of mid to late September we have Borderlands 4 and that then means that the rest of the holiday autumn period holiday autumn winter period for 2025 is free for 2K."
"Now they have sports games and we'd expect things like a new NBA to release at some point but there's a big game that everyone's talking about which now has a lot of space and that's Grand Theft Auto 6.Now I've long been under the assumption that we're going to see a slight delay to Grand Theft Auto 6 and it's probably going to be coming out in February but if Mafia is coming out on August 8th and Borderlands is late September then it wouldn't surprise me now if Grand Theft Auto 6 is targeting a sort of November release window but I would also hope that if that is the case that 2K would get a shift on a little bit and start attaching some dates to things because you know we're now nearly halfway through April and we technically still don't know when Mafia The Old Country is coming obviously they've leaked themselves here but we technically don't know because they haven't made it official in like a big trailer or something and Grand Theft Auto again we have no idea we haven't heard anything about the game in like 18 months or something at this point but all the stars are aligning should we say anything can happen but it does look like all the stars are aligning which means that 2K is probably going to have one of its best calendar years in a long long time with a new Borderlands new Mafia and probably Grand Theft Auto as well all coming out within a few months of one another but let's know what you think about it I mean it's a silly question to ask but which one are you most excited for Grand Theft Auto 6, Borderlands 4, Mafia The Old Country I mean again it's a silly question but it's interesting all the same let us know in the comments below and otherwise I'll be back now on Monday for the next GRTV News of the Week so I hope you enjoy your Friday enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on the next one take care everyone."