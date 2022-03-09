GRTV News - Xbox to host its annual Games Showcase on June 8

With it being followed by a The Outer Worlds 2 Direct.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Summer Game Fest or you know the wider Summer Game Fest sort of period because on top of already knowing when the Summer Game Fest main show is going to take place, we now also know when a second big show is going to be taking place, specifically Xbox's Games Showcase. Yeah, they've announced the date, they've announced the time, they've announced what's going to be following it, so like last year where we had the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct that followed the main show and the year before that I believe was Starfield, this year is going to be similar except it's going to be focusing on the second Obsidian RPG of the year. So yeah, we already had Avowed and now it's time to meet and see a lot more about The Outer Worlds 2. So anyway, let's dive on in."
"So yeah, Xbox Games Showcase confirmed for June 8th followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct.Microsoft returns to their usual E3 spot with another Xbox Games Showcase. So two months before the formerly E3 week and Microsoft has been the first one to confirm a gaming showcase, it will be on Sunday June 8th in the usual spot 10am PT, that's 1800 BST, 1900 CEST, the same day and time Microsoft has been doing E3 conferences for years and years."
"It will be as usual an Xbox Games Showcase and it seems like the big game they want to focus on this year is The Outer Worlds 2 as a special Direct will follow immediately after the Xbox Showcase ends. Just like they did with Starfield a few years back in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 last year, with The Outer Worlds 2 being another RPG coming from Avowed creator Obsidian and hopefully launching this year. And this is the confirmation here, obviously through BlueSky. This year the show will be digital only. Our livestream will bring you everything you'll need to know about what's next for Xbox no matter where in the world you're watching, Microsoft said. YouTube videos and the official Xbox podcast will follow with more information about the games showcased for Xbox Series X, S, PC and perhaps other consoles and platforms, including their new handheld device. Remember that two days before the Xbox Games Showcase on June 6th, Summer Game Fest will return with another two hour conference and as we learned last week, Nintendo will launch Switch 2 on June 5th, so it will be a busy week here at Game Reactor. We'll work hard to bring you all the information you need to know about the future of gaming. And this is the graphic they've created for this year. Game Showcase, Outer Worlds 2 Direct immediately following. They haven't actually said the interesting thing is they haven't said how long the show is going to be yet, we can sort of speculate. So generally speaking, these Xbox Game Showcases are the big showcases for Xbox in the calendar year. And in the past, they've been about just shy of an hour and a half in length and then followed by about 20 to 30 minutes of a dedicated direct. Now the dedicated direct, we know how they do these things. It's essentially an extended version of what we saw in the developer. Was it called the developer direct early this year, where they basically focus on one game for, well, in that show about 11, 12 minutes. Here they'll probably focus on the Outer Worlds 2 for about 20 minutes and they'll give us in-depth behind the scenes looks at Obsidian, plenty of gameplay, talk about the game, all the good stuff like that. I say it'll be about 20 to 30 minutes. I believe the Call of Duty one was about that length. Starfield was quite long. It was about 45 minutes long, which I think was probably a bit too long for Starfield, but it was a very, very, very big RPG, that game. So that explains it. So in general, you're probably looking at a show that is anywhere between two and two hours and 30 minutes for this one."
"And as for what they'll show, generally these big Xbox Game Showcases in the summer, they don't just look at what's coming immediately for Xbox. They look down the line. So I think already announced things like Gears of War, E-Day, Clockwork Revolution, all these titles that they should have showed off in glimpses in the past, I think they'll all be there, but there will also most definitely be new announcements. So things that we haven't seen from future developers and what they're cooking up. Usually they cap off with something really big and I think because of Black Ops 6 was so big last year, it probably won't be a Call of Duty. There'll be the next Call of Duty will make an appearance here because obviously it's an Xbox Showcase, but I think it will be a smaller one because I don't think this next Call of Duty game is going to be as as big a splash as last year's one. So what is going to be their big splash this year? Well, I don't know. Maybe it's time to finally hear more about The Elder Scrolls 6 now that Bethesda has properly started development on it. Who knows? But either way, expect lots from this."
"It's going to be, typically speaking, the Xbox Showcases are one of the better if not the best shows of the summer period. So stay tuned for that. Going to be lots of stuff and of course you'll be able to hear all the announcements and all the trailers and all the reveals, all that good stuff on your local Game Reactor region. But yeah, that's all the time that I have in today's episode, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the last one of the week. See you on that one."