Nintendo Switch 2 First Party - Gameplay Recap

During the Switch 2 Premiere event in Paris we were not only able to try out the big titles Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza or Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. There were plenty of other options to try out the new hardware and its new features, such as testing the Welcome Tour or the curious Drag X Drive, revisiting F-Zero GX on Gamecube, or trying out the Switch 2 Editions of Kirby and the Forgotten Land or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. What do you think?