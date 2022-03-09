XPeng G6 - EV Hour

This coupe SUV is described as ultra smart, all while featuring an impressive range of up to 550 km, and a rapid charging time, enabling it to be the go-to vehicle to get you from point A to point B.
"I've been on tape several times on this show calling the X-Peng G9 the best EV you can buy today.And that makes this, the sophomore effort from that manufacturer, particularly difficult to review because when you've already handed a massive L to your competing rivals and upset the status quo, how do you follow that up?This is the G6, by the way. It was recently nominated for FDM's Car of the Year award and to no one's surprise, including my own, I freaking love it."
"Intro Inside, as I said, we find some classic X-Peng bits and bobs but slightly remixed.The wireless charging pads are more angled.The central Full HD screen is bright and colorful."
"And all the improvements made to the updated G9 are here too.And the comfort is just superb.But what truly makes it so much more exciting than, say, a Tesla Model Y or a Skoda Enyaq, are, sadly, more esoteric."
"And that leads to a discussion.You see, I'd argue that the modern EV market has become very much like the modern mid-range smartphone market.With most, if not all, mid-range smartphones, you get decent basics, a good amount of platform upgrades, great security, lovely build quality, good screens."
"You get the lot now.And you used to have to pick and choose to get the phone that was tailored to your needs because you couldn't get everything. You couldn't expect to get everything.Well, most EVs in the G6 price bracket, well, I've driven a lot of them, and they're all pretty good, man."
"You get the range. You get the build quality. You get the reliability.You get the service infrastructure. You get the driving capability.So what you're left with, though, is more interesting because that means that what you steer with is not the spec sheet but your heart."
"That sounds esoteric, and I don't mean to become, you know, all floofy about it.But the point I'm trying to make here is that go out and try the car.Try the G6, and if it makes you feel good, well, then that's the car you buy.This car makes me feel good."
"And if it were my money, I would buy this or the G9 if I could afford it.But if I were shopping for a good mid-range EV, this makes me feel the best.In some ways, it's that simple.In the cabin, we find a lot of the same XPeng bits that we've explored in videos of the P7 and the G9, but we find them in slightly remixed ways."
"The point I'm trying to make here is that it's all good.It's all great, even.And even though that there are some differences here and there, you can trust this car, and you can trust this place that I'm sitting in right now as a place of comfort, of exhilaration, when that is what you're after, or for just everyday convenience."
"So let's take a quick look.Now, first and foremost, this big, bright, full HD screen is absolutely lovely.And there is, of course, all of the conveniences and improvements that we saw recently in the updated G9.That means that I can swap very easily between different apps, or have one fill the entire screen."
"I can long press this to have different things next to each other, and that also includes a full browser if that is what I want.I usually have map here and music here.And all of these little button shortcuts right here are also customizable, meaning if I want to have a heated steering wheel toggle right here, that is exactly what I can have."
"These two wireless charging pads aren't as angular as on the G9, but they are vented, and they are incredibly fast.And even though I personally don't really like white interior because I just think it stains too easily, you can't really fault its looks."
"It is like sitting in an iPhone.I'm not sure that Xpeng would like that analogy, but the one thing that you can say about the iPhone is, and that is one of the reasons why it's winning, is that it's just immediately pick-up-and-play, convenient, and something that people recognize as being user-friendly."
"Very much the same case here.This is on Tesla's level.That's one thing that Tesla has going for it, is the pick-up-and-play convenience.And this replicates that to a great extent."
"It's a fantastic place to sit, I have to say.And the car cabin alongside the G9, obviously, and probably also the P7, the cabin where I am most comfortable, and where I like the features and the implementation of them the most."
"But that also leads to an interesting discussion.If all is good, and most competing cars' cabins are also very good, well, how do you choose?Let's talk about that."
"So, with the risk of invoking Jeremy Clarkson just a tad too much, I just like it, man.I like everything that it is, and I like it for some very spec-specific reasons, which I've listed in this video."
"Range, built quality, looks, cabin feel, performance, driving capability.I think that this has everything that it needs to have, and more.But more than that, I also think that it's just cool.And I would buy it if I was shopping for an EV."
"We can't afford it.I don't make as much as you probably think that I do.But if I could afford it, this would be the car I would buy, probably.But that's also just because I never could be able to afford a G9, which is the actual car that I would be buying if I was shopping in any price bracket, actually."
"So, to summarize all of this stuff, this is fantastic.I think XPeng is onto a very good thing here.And here, in this fall forest, which is very beautiful.I don't think I can convey to you just how gorgeous it is to stand right here."
"I think they've made something truly remarkable with this.And I can recommend it to you wholesale.See you on the next one.