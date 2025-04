Donkey Kong Bananza & Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Gameplay Recap

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere event in Paris we were able to try some of the most outstanding first-parties for the first months of Nintendo Switch 2's life, like the version of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (with boss fight included) or two different moments of the destructive Donkey Kong Bananza. Don't miss it!