GRTV News - Universal reveals plans to open theme park in the UK

We've seen our first mock-up of the park's vision.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about a theme park, believe it or not.We've been hearing rumours for a long while that it looks like Universal are going to be trying to bring a Universal Studios Land, whatever you want to call it, one of their big theme parks to the UK and that looks like it's finally set to happen."
"They've unveiled what they're regarding as the UK project, it's not going to be built for a while, it's looking to open in 2031, meaning it's quite a few years out.But the exciting thing about Universal theme parks is they're less tailored to one specific theme."
"You know, with Disney, you know what you're getting, it's Disney brands, granted these days that includes Star Wars and Marvel and all the different animated and live action works they have.But with Universal they have quite a broad array of a portfolio and as well, it stretches into the Super Nintendo Land stuff, so they haven't actually announced the specifics of what they're going to offer here, but it does leave the door open for the first Super Nintendo Land to open in Europe."
"So let's dive on and have a look.It seems like there might be a Super Nintendo Land in the UK, eventually, Universal has confirmed they are building a new park.So for the European who wants to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter or Super Nintendo Land, it will be quite a costly affair."
"They are located at Universal Studios and can be found mainly in Japan, Osaka and the USA, Los Angeles and Orlando.But soon it might get even easier.Variety writes that Comcast NBC Universal has announced plans to build a Universal Park in the UK."
"Comcast CEO Mike Cavan comments, this is a special historic milestone moment for our company as we continue to accelerate the growth trajectory of our theme park business and delight audiences around the world.The unparalleled storytelling and technological innovation that the incredible team at Universal Destinations and Experiences brings to life is a perfect complement to the British creative arts and tourism industries."
"Unfortunately, it takes a little while to build these gigantic attractions and the British Universal Park won't open until 2031 if everything goes according to plan.Now granted, we do have this though to look at, which is the official page for it.If I just make it slightly bigger, because for some reason it's stretched in a really ugly way."
"Yeah, here's the UK project, as they call it, Destination Experience in the UK, located in Bedford, which is just outside of London, really, I think more so like North London, as you can see over here.Maybe it's a little bit, maybe it's southeast."
"I can't remember.It's around London anyway.Pending planning approval, consent approvals and whatnot, that'll most likely go through because it's just revenue for the UK and it's in an area that is not really used for anything."
"Our intent to proceed with the project follows more than a year of feasibility, due diligence and close engagement with local and national stakeholders, as well as members of the local surrounding communities.We offer guests around the world the most innovative, immersive and popular entertainment experiences featured in industry's most selling and technologically advanced attractions, exceptional hotels and resorts, unique merchandise, games, virtual and live entertainment."
"And this is the sort of the artist's rendering of what it could look like.You can't really piece much together from it, but if I had to guess, this is the entrance here.You walk through all this stuff here, car park over here, big lake in the middle, which to me kind of seems like a bit of a, you're not going to stick anything in the middle of the lake, like a big, like a big Disney castle, for example, as they do at Disneyland parks."
"It feels like kind of a bit of a waste of space, really.Maybe it's something that they had to, they have to confide to in order to get the park built.I'm not too sure."
"But yeah, you've got a big roller coaster over here.You've got something happened over here, maybe like some sort of entertainment feature, another sort of thing over here, some like water park looking things over here.Again, it's difficult to tell what themes they're going to look at here, but the most recent universal park was the one that recently opened, like, well, will open to the public soon, but we've seen a bunch of recent coverage about it in Orlando, which that offered a dark universe."
"So a lot of like gothic horror sort of themes to it, how to train your dragon land, another wizarding world land, and then a super Nintendo land with this being in the UK, I think Harry Potter land is almost a given.There's no Nintendo land in Europe."
"So again, I think that is probably almost a given as well.And as for the other ones, I don't know, maybe, you know, if, if, if how to train your dragon is still as popular as it is right now, maybe that will be something they'll tap into.Again, maybe they'll look to tap into one of their sort of more storied brands again, the dark universe thing."
"I don't really know, but it's interesting looking at it.There's definitely going to be a few theme worlds by the looks of things here.Again, I won't go through all of it here because it's quite, you know, there's a lot of information here, but they mentioned that it's going to include an entertainment resort complex, a world-class theme park, several themed lands from distinct brands, thrilling rides, attractions and exciting entertainment, a 500 room hotel and a retail dining and entertainment complex."
"It'll be the first universal branded theme park in the UK and Europe, generating nearly £50 billion worth of economic benefit for the UK and loads of jobs.It would be one of the largest employers in the region with approximately 80% of employees expect to come from Bedford Central, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes."
"Again, like I said, just above the north of London.Many communities benefit from apprenticeships and yeah, that's pretty much all there is to share there.Now, the UK has a lot of theme parks already, so it's not exactly something that we need You know, we have a Legoland, we have Old Towers, we have Drayton Manor, we have, is it Gulliver's something? I can't remember."
"There's loads of, there's loads and loads and loads of theme parks in the UK, but we don't really have any of these like properly themed ones like a universal resort or a Disney World.The closest Disney park for the UK is in Paris, so it will be interesting to see if this becomes a reality."
"2031 opening again, it's a while out, so don't hold your breath on it, but if you do like theme parks and you're excited about this, then definitely keep an eye out for it because it probably will start moving ahead at a pretty rapid pace now.And as we do know more about it, and you know, for example, the theme parks are going to be selected for it, we'll be sure to keep you posted."
"So stay tuned to your local Game Rector region.Otherwise, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one, so I'll see you all in the next one.Take care, everyone."