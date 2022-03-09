GRTV News - Rumour: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake could shadow drop at any moment

Is the Oblivion remake due to release any moment now?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider GameReactor Network as a whole. So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out GameReactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more without further ado. Today we've got some rumours, I guess you'd call it speculation continues on the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion remake which has still not been officially announced at the time of recording but is expected to be announced and shadow dropped pretty much at any moment within April. So the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion turns 18 years old this year in September, having launched on the 11th of September 2007 and essentially a lot of people have thought it's pretty perfect for a remake considering that we're still years away from the Elder Scrolls 6. Now, obviously some modders have already been doing that for years on a project called Sky Oblivion which works to put the entirety of Oblivion into Skyrim's engine but this would be an official remake from Bethesda rather than a mod project and it would also be coming from Virtua Studios who are the people behind the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake as well. So this is all rumours by the way, again no official announcement on this however the latest speculation comes from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb who is usually quite a solid insider with this stuff and seems to know a lot about the industry just overall, we use him a lot here at Game Reactor as he often just drops random scoops within a given day on a stream or a game mess mornings or something like that. In any case, he says that we could see this any time this month and he said it's going to shadow drop pretty soon. Now, an Insider Gaming report also seemed to point to last week as being the time when it would be shadow dropped but that didn't happen. So, usually a site like Insider Gaming isn't going to post stuff without there being pretty substantial evidence for it possibly coming out in that time. It is expected to come out within April as the month that it'll be launching and it seems like a pretty solid time for it to launch. Xbox does have a couple of big games of April, South of Midnight has already released and Claire Obscure Expedition 33 is a multi-platform game so it doesn't necessarily need to push itself as a big Xbox launch for later in the month. However, we will have to see whether this is going to be possible because again, it's just rumours. We've not even seen that the game has been officially confirmed yet. Sky Oblivion is also set to launch this year by the way which seems to completely kick the modders in the nutsack as it were by official Bethesda Works if this proves to be real. We're still not sure that it is but it seems very, very likely from speculation and from the evidence that's mounting over the weekend we saw some Steam pages getting taken down or updated pointing towards again a new version of Oblivion coming out. I believe it's been taken off the Xbox storefront or it was briefly for a time and so really we are expecting an Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion remake to be coming soon. Whether that will be within today, tomorrow, next week, a few weeks time, maybe even next month, we don't know because we don't have anything official so as usual, take this with your usual pinch of salt. But otherwise, let me know if you're going to be playing the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion remake when it comes out. When do you think it will drop? When do you think it should drop? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GeoTV news. Goodbye!"