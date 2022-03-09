GRTV News - The director for the Death Stranding film has been found

English
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.
Today we've got a little one for you where we're going to be talking a bit about Death Stranding, specifically the film adaptation that's in the works between Kojima Productions and A24."

"So the big news at the moment is that a director and a screenwriter has been found for the film, which means it's making steady and good progress towards an eventual premiere.
It's not anywhere close, I wouldn't expect to see it in cinemas for a few years yet, but we now know the person that's going to be helming it and sitting in the director's chair."

"So with that being the case, let's crack on.
A24 and Kojima Productions find director for Death Stranding film adaptation Michael Sanoski.
Pig and a Quiet Place Day 1 will write and direct the film based on Hideo Kojima's game.
So Hideo Kojima's name will finally be attached to a Pig movie as the movie adaptation of Death Stranding was announced last year to be made on the most popular indie companies currently, A24."

"And the project moves forward.
Deadline has just announced who will be the director of the film, and it's a very promising one, Michael Sanoski.
Sanoski, the director of Pig, the acclaimed Nicolas Cage movie, and A Quiet Place Day 1, a well-received prequel from the horror franchise, is currently finishing The Death of Robin Hood, a dark reimagining with Hugh Jackman as Robin Hood."

"Despite being busy, he has agreed to write and direct the video game adaptation with A24 and Kojima Productions.
No other details are known about the film, but it should follow pretty closely to the story of the 2019 game that is soon getting a PS5 sequel, Death Stranding 2 on the beach, launching on June 26th."

"Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Sedow and Margaret Qualley should be expected to return.
So yeah, Michael Sanoski is going to be helming it.
I believe Ari Aster is also involved to some degree, probably in a producing role.
It's going to be interesting to see what they do with casting for this, because obviously if they do follow the game and they do make it sort of a proper adaptation, then they already have a bunch of talented and skilled actors that can come in and literally play the roles that they played in the video game, if they're interested."

"I don't know whether they'll do that or whether they'll even follow the story one-to-one or whether they'll go and do something else set in the Death Stranding world, but it would be interesting to see how people like Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen and Lea Sedow and all that, how they approach bringing the characters that they've already been playing for years, because of obviously two games, and translating that into an actual movie medium instead."

"So we'll have to see whether that'll be the case.
I don't know whether it will be, but again, they've got a while to figure out casting for this, because while Sanoski is attached to it, it doesn't necessarily mean that Sanoski will finish the film with it."

"If some things come up and it takes a bit longer than expected, we could see him drop out of the movie.
That does happen a lot in films, but if that's not the case, and hopefully it isn't, obviously he's got to finish the movie that he's working on and then begin working on this one, of which obviously there needs to be a script and there needs to be all the different pre-production things sorted, like set scouting and all that good stuff."

"So it's going to be a while before this one gets anywhere of substance, but the good thing to know though is that A24 and Kojima Productions are making good headway with this project, and I would hope that before we reach 2030, probably late 2020s, we'll see Death Stranding in cinemas."

"But yeah, anything more about the film, be sure to keep posted and updated, but otherwise that's all that we have to share on today's episode of GRTV News.
See you all in the next one."

