Ford Capri - EV Hour

We get behind the wheel of Ford's grand rebirth of the Capri name, with this trading the muscle-esque past for a sporty, all-electric future.

Audio transcription

"While I'm too young to have noticed, probably, I've been told that the Capri name is actually quite a legend in car circles.
And it seems like, like the Mustang Mach-E, Ford chose to revitalize this name, to bring it into a new century, by attaching us to this sort of coupe version of the new Ford Explorer, which in and of itself is also a revitalization of a legendary brand name."

"So the question is, has it worked?
Well, there are many things, many specifications that I will list in this video, but as always, what we look for here on EVHour is, is there a soul? Is there a pizzazz? Is there character?
Well, let's dive into it. Welcome to EVHour."

"Intro Ford is a sensible manufacturer, and there's a lot of sensible stuff here once you settle into it.
This particular version with rear-wheel drive has 286 horsepower with expanded range up to 572 kilometers.
And depending on model, it can charge fairly quickly too, at up to 185 kilowatts."

"There's enhanced guidance systems, heat pump, panoramic sunroof, and much, much more.
And all of its prices are fairly close to a Tesla Model Y.
Now, obviously, that particular price is actually quite competitive, but I should also stress that this is probably the most competitive section of the EV market currently.
For this kind of money, you could get a VW ID.4, you could get an XPeng G6."

"There are numerous options, and they're all pretty good cars.
So, what I will tell you is that I do think that there is a particular coolness factor here, mainly down to the very seamless blend of different styles and functions that seem very natural when you're inside this metal framing right here.
It's a good-looking car as well, as a Ray-Ban meta-glasses-magnus is about to tell you."

"But what this car pulls off extremely nicely is the blend of pragmatic and aesthetic design choices, which makes this just a very nice place to be.
I like the interior too. There really isn't a lot of bad things to say, at least directly.
This rather decked-out version has this very nice central command screen, which has been slightly elevated next to the one in the Mach-E that I reviewed a couple of years ago."

"The cool thing is that this can actually be adjusted angle-wise to reveal a little copy hole down there for your wallet or your phone.
And it also means that it works rather differently in the ways that light from outside will shine into it and create glare.
So you will avoid that by adjusting this angle somewhat.
I enjoyed having this in this laid-back mode. I think it is rather luxurious and sumptuous to have it like this."

"What I don't really like is that I do think that, despite the fact that this offers wireless Apple CarPlay, I do think that the actual sort of UI design here is a bit Nintendo 3DS-ish.
It is certainly functional, I wouldn't say any other way than that, but it's not particularly pretty.
And also, Ford still insists on using this semi-touch-based malarkey."

"There is vibration feedback when I move my finger, and as you can see there on the UI screen, it is pretty direct one-to-one.
But it's not responsive enough, and it doesn't feel as tactile or as good as regular buttons do.
And this is on the steering wheel as well, so I don't know. I feel kind of dubious about them in general.
But overall, in terms of both the way that I'm sitting here with my Bang & Olufsen stereo, and my lovely responsive steering wheel, and my wireless Apple CarPlay on my screen, and my Qi wireless charging pad for my phone, there's nothing missing from the Ford Capri."

"Rather, if you like functional car design and interior design, this will give you just that.
And that is good. It drives well too, I have to say.
Whether on small roads or driving relatively faster on motorways, it's responsive, it feels good to turn this steering wheel right here, and both the brakes and the throttle have the immediacy and the responsiveness that you'd expect out of an EV in this class."

"So, it's all good, basically.
The only problem, if you want to call it a problem, is that all of this is within expected parameters.
It is subtle to the point of being anonymous, and anonymous to the point of being...
well, just not really saying much."

"I often talk about cars that have a soul, or have a particular set of characteristics that means that it sticks out of the bunch.
This just really doesn't, at least to me.
And that, again, leads me to urge you to go into a Ford dealership and actually drive a Capri without deciding to either buy it, or to buy something else."

"Because it really is important for a car to speak to you before you pull the trigger on that particular purchase decision.
I think this is great to drive. It's lovely for a daily commute, and it does all the things that you'd expect it to do.
It's just not very exciting while it does it.
But, what it all boils down to is that it's simply impossible to consider this anything other than a sensible buy."

"Good boot space, strong driving characteristics, fine styling, and good prices across the board, even.
And while I personally would choose differently, I won't look twice at people that consider this new Capri too good of an opportunity to pass up."

Ford Capri - EV Hour

