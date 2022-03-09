GRTV News - Dishonored 3 is not entirely off the table

Could we see a third Dishonored game one day?
"Today we're talking Dishonored 3, nothing's been announced, it's worth me saying that right off the bat, but there's the possibility of it not being entirely off the table, at least for Raphael Colantonio, who was the original creator and sort of visionary behind Dishonored 1 and 2, who used to work at Arkane, and he's basically said that, you know, it's not entirely out of the realms of possibility, now Dishonored 3 though, he does mention is not going to be something that we should be anticipating within the next few years even, as despite there being a long time between now and Dishonored 2's release date, there's nothing concrete that could make us say that Dishonored 3 is definitely going to be in the works, as Arkane is just working on other stuff and Arkane has also recently been kind of gutted with the loss of Arkane Austin, so Arkane Studios founder Raphael Colantonio has said basically that he would be open to a third instalment and a return to the Dishonored series in a recent appearance on the Quad Damage podcast, where he stated that he could see himself working on the game sometime down the line, but there are some complications, so for example he's not at Arkane anymore, Halby Smith is not at Arkane anymore, and Dinka Bakaba is working on the Blade game, so there's already sort of three major major complications that would stop Dishonored 3 from perhaps being worked on, however he said and I quote, I'd love to, in reference to working on Dishonored 3, I mean we're totally talking, we're talking totally hypothetically at this point, I could see myself working on Dishonored 3 right now because it's been so long, you know, why not, which of those two versions we'll ever see the day, now we're talking about science fiction at this point, so many of the people that worked on the series are scattered around and Halby's not at Arkane anymore, I'm at Arkane, and Dinka is working on Blade, so as Raphael puts it there, it is quite hard to see us ever getting to Dishonored 3, despite the games being really really popular and sort of revolutionary, especially Dishonored 2 when it came to its level design, there's not exactly seems to be a big push considering the original creatives have left, and even if there was going to be a new Dishonored, it might not be up to snuff considering as I said those main main names behind it aren't around anymore, so Dinka Bakaba is working on the Blade game as mentioned, which is the current project for Arkane Leon, which doesn't have a release date yet, but is, you know, one of many upcoming superhero games that we're meant to be excited about, alongside Wolverine, and the Spiderman game, and the Black Panther game, or Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra I believe it's called, but yes, a lot of Marvel coming out, and so for something like Dishonored it might be the case that we just don't see Dishonored anymore, because it's time may have gone. Would you like to see a Dishonored 3 though? Do you think that we have a chance of seeing Dishonored 3? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for more GITV News, goodbye."