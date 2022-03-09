English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Dishonored 2

GRTV News - Dishonored 3 is not entirely off the table

Could we see a third Dishonored game one day?

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always bringing you the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more."

"Today we're talking Dishonored 3, nothing's been announced, it's worth me saying that right off the bat, but there's the possibility of it not being entirely off the table, at least for Raphael Colantonio, who was the original creator and sort of visionary behind Dishonored 1 and 2, who used to work at Arkane, and he's basically said that, you know, it's not entirely out of the realms of possibility, now Dishonored 3 though, he does mention is not going to be something that we should be anticipating within the next few years even, as despite there being a long time between now and Dishonored 2's release date, there's nothing concrete that could make us say that Dishonored 3 is definitely going to be in the works, as Arkane is just working on other stuff and Arkane has also recently been kind of gutted with the loss of Arkane Austin, so Arkane Studios founder Raphael Colantonio has said basically that he would be open to a third instalment and a return to the Dishonored series in a recent appearance on the Quad Damage podcast, where he stated that he could see himself working on the game sometime down the line, but there are some complications, so for example he's not at Arkane anymore, Halby Smith is not at Arkane anymore, and Dinka Bakaba is working on the Blade game, so there's already sort of three major major complications that would stop Dishonored 3 from perhaps being worked on, however he said and I quote, I'd love to, in reference to working on Dishonored 3, I mean we're totally talking, we're talking totally hypothetically at this point, I could see myself working on Dishonored 3 right now because it's been so long, you know, why not, which of those two versions we'll ever see the day, now we're talking about science fiction at this point, so many of the people that worked on the series are scattered around and Halby's not at Arkane anymore, I'm at Arkane, and Dinka is working on Blade, so as Raphael puts it there, it is quite hard to see us ever getting to Dishonored 3, despite the games being really really popular and sort of revolutionary, especially Dishonored 2 when it came to its level design, there's not exactly seems to be a big push considering the original creatives have left, and even if there was going to be a new Dishonored, it might not be up to snuff considering as I said those main main names behind it aren't around anymore, so Dinka Bakaba is working on the Blade game as mentioned, which is the current project for Arkane Leon, which doesn't have a release date yet, but is, you know, one of many upcoming superhero games that we're meant to be excited about, alongside Wolverine, and the Spiderman game, and the Black Panther game, or Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra I believe it's called, but yes, a lot of Marvel coming out, and so for something like Dishonored it might be the case that we just don't see Dishonored anymore, because it's time may have gone. Would you like to see a Dishonored 3 though? Do you think that we have a chance of seeing Dishonored 3? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for more GITV News, goodbye."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Official Trailer

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Official Trailer
Tron: Ares - Official Trailer

Tron: Ares - Official Trailer
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 - Official Teaser

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 - Official Teaser
Not Just A Goof - Official Trailer

Not Just A Goof - Official Trailer
The Naked Gun - Official Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie)

The Naked Gun - Official Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie)
Superman - Sneak Peek

Superman - Sneak Peek
M3GAN 2.0- Official Trailer

M3GAN 2.0- Official Trailer
Primitive War - Trailer

Primitive War - Trailer
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld - Official Trailer

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld - Official Trailer
Fountain of Youth - Official Trailer

Fountain of Youth - Official Trailer
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 - Official Teaser

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 - Official Teaser
Hurry Up Tomorrow - Official Trailer #2

Hurry Up Tomorrow - Official Trailer #2
More

Trailers

Nintendo Switch 2 - GameChat All Together, Anytime, Anywhere Trailer

Nintendo Switch 2 - GameChat All Together, Anytime, Anywhere Trailer
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days - PC Gaming Show Teaser 2024

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days - PC Gaming Show Teaser 2024
Marathon - Save the Date Trailer

Marathon - Save the Date Trailer
SOL-R - Thrustmaster

SOL-R - Thrustmaster
Enter the Gungeon 2 - Teaser Trailer

Enter the Gungeon 2 - Teaser Trailer
Lumo 2 - Announcement Teaser Trailer

Lumo 2 - Announcement Teaser Trailer
Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala Official Trailer

Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala Official Trailer
Marvel Rivals - Emma Frost Character Reveal Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Emma Frost Character Reveal Trailer
Spray Paint Simulator - Xbox trailer

Spray Paint Simulator - Xbox trailer
Chessarana - New Platforms Date Reveal

Chessarana - New Platforms Date Reveal
South of Midnight - Launch Trailer

South of Midnight - Launch Trailer
Elden Ring Nightreign - Ironeye Character Trailer

Elden Ring Nightreign - Ironeye Character Trailer
More

Events

Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap

Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup

Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
More