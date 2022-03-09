English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

Nomad Kevlar Universal Cable (Quick Look) - The Fastest USB-C Cable

This cable is designed to be durable and tough, while also offering lightning fast connections.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
There is actually precedence here on the show for just taking a look at a cable, and the reason being, for the times that we've done it, is that sometimes, particularly in these everyday carry situations, you want to optimize every part of what you carry with you every single day, particularly if you're traveling or if you're just, you know, you're really really it's really necessary for you to have high quality gear in all aspects of some kind of production."

"And, if you think about it, the cables that you use to charge the stuff that you have on the go or wherever it is to find yourself, well, those have to be of high quality, or at the very least you have to depend on them in particular situations.
That is where Nomad comes into the picture."

"We've taken a look at their covers, their Apple Watch straps, a bunch of things from them over the years, and they're always, well, they demand a higher premium price point in most cases, but then they deliver premium products as well.
This is the Universal Cable with Apple Watch Charger, and I'm going to be frank here, this is a $100 cable."

"That's a lot, but if you think about the utility that this will give you, then it becomes less outlandish, at least if you ask me.
So first and foremost, the cable is absolutely exquisite.
First and foremost, they use this Kevlar weave here."

"There is metal connectors for exceptional durability in here, and what that means is that there is an outer weave and then there are electroplated metal connectors inside, meaning that you get both the stiffness of a properly braided cable, but also some flexibility and some give."

"There's also the built-in really high-quality cable tie.
Even the actual sort of material around the cable itself is just so premium.
Even the font on the little Nomad branding here on this USB Type-C port right here is just absolutely lovely."

"I would say that.
And when you hold it, when you feel that Kevlar weave, and you feel the cable tie, it all comes together, and you can easily see how just quality materials alone will take the production costs of something like this way up."

"So what is it?
Well, you plug this into a power supply that you might be carrying with you, and then you have this.
From here, you can get 100 watts of USB-C PD charging."

"That means that it is, you know, pretty substantial charging rates that are available through this cable.
The cable itself does not offer impedance or does not reduce the charging speed of what you would get out of your normal power supply that you bring with you, which in USB Type-C terms would be around 100 watts, if not a bit more."

"So that also means that this enables fast charging on all of Apple's devices, which is the main thing that Nomad is targeting.
That means iPhones, iPads, MacBooks even.
So if you have a MacBook Pro 16, 100 watts is basically what you'll be able to get from the USB Type-C ports in there."

"So that is really good.
But the main thing here is obviously you have an integrated Apple Watch fast charger.
I think fast charging in Apple Watch situations is 5 watts, which isn't a lot to be honest, but that is the fastest that the Apple Watch will charge, and this supports that."

"And this entire piece of metal here, because it does feel really substantial and heavy by the way, feels fantastic.
And this little landing spot right here for the Apple Watch feels great as well.
The entire cable is 1.5 meters, which I think is plenty."

"The one potential problem is that if you are putting this into an iPhone and then having your Apple Watch lying on there, then it's not going to be such a big deal because it'll be lying face down, probably resting on the surface.
But you can quickly see that if this was inserted into a MacBook, well then it would be raised slightly, therefore floating and having no support."

"And this is so heavy, particularly if you have like, let's say the aluminum strap from Nomad on your Apple Watch Ultra, weighing this down further, there's quite a lot of weight on here.
Maybe even so much weight that it is dragging the port down, leading to slack over the years."

"I'm not going to say straight up that that's going to be a problem, I'm just saying that that might be the one thing, the one potential issue that I can see is that it's so heavy on the actual port that I would suspect that this could give with time, but I don't know.
So far, Nomad continues to astound whenever they send these things over and this is just impeccable, impeccable construction."

"So take from that what you will, see you on the next one."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Havoc - Official Trailer

Havoc - Official Trailer
The Phoenician Scheme - Official Trailer

The Phoenician Scheme - Official Trailer
Do the Game - Official Teaser

Do the Game - Official Teaser
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Official Trailer

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Official Trailer
Tron: Ares - Official Trailer

Tron: Ares - Official Trailer
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 - Official Teaser

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 - Official Teaser
Not Just A Goof - Official Trailer

Not Just A Goof - Official Trailer
The Naked Gun - Official Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie)

The Naked Gun - Official Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie)
Superman - Sneak Peek

Superman - Sneak Peek
M3GAN 2.0- Official Trailer

M3GAN 2.0- Official Trailer
Primitive War - Trailer

Primitive War - Trailer
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld - Official Trailer

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Hades II - Switch 2 Developer's Voice

Hades II - Switch 2 Developer's Voice
Nubs!: Arena - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Nubs!: Arena - Release Date Reveal Trailer
Another Crab's Treasure - Year of the Crab Update Trailer

Another Crab's Treasure - Year of the Crab Update Trailer
Jackbox Party Pack 11 - Jackbox Direct Trailer

Jackbox Party Pack 11 - Jackbox Direct Trailer
Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening - Anime Trailer

Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening - Anime Trailer
La Quimera - Gameplay Trailer

La Quimera - Gameplay Trailer
Mouse Work - Reveal Trailer

Mouse Work - Reveal Trailer
Nintendo Switch 2 - GameChat All Together, Anytime, Anywhere Trailer

Nintendo Switch 2 - GameChat All Together, Anytime, Anywhere Trailer
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days - PC Gaming Show Teaser 2024

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days - PC Gaming Show Teaser 2024
Marathon - Save the Date Trailer

Marathon - Save the Date Trailer
SOL-R - Thrustmaster

SOL-R - Thrustmaster
Enter the Gungeon 2 - Teaser Trailer

Enter the Gungeon 2 - Teaser Trailer
More

Events

Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap

Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup

Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
More