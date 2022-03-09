Nomad Kevlar Universal Cable (Quick Look) - The Fastest USB-C Cable

This cable is designed to be durable and tough, while also offering lightning fast connections.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.There is actually precedence here on the show for just taking a look at a cable, and the reason being, for the times that we've done it, is that sometimes, particularly in these everyday carry situations, you want to optimize every part of what you carry with you every single day, particularly if you're traveling or if you're just, you know, you're really really it's really necessary for you to have high quality gear in all aspects of some kind of production."
"And, if you think about it, the cables that you use to charge the stuff that you have on the go or wherever it is to find yourself, well, those have to be of high quality, or at the very least you have to depend on them in particular situations.That is where Nomad comes into the picture."
"We've taken a look at their covers, their Apple Watch straps, a bunch of things from them over the years, and they're always, well, they demand a higher premium price point in most cases, but then they deliver premium products as well.This is the Universal Cable with Apple Watch Charger, and I'm going to be frank here, this is a $100 cable."
"That's a lot, but if you think about the utility that this will give you, then it becomes less outlandish, at least if you ask me.So first and foremost, the cable is absolutely exquisite.First and foremost, they use this Kevlar weave here."
"There is metal connectors for exceptional durability in here, and what that means is that there is an outer weave and then there are electroplated metal connectors inside, meaning that you get both the stiffness of a properly braided cable, but also some flexibility and some give."
"There's also the built-in really high-quality cable tie.Even the actual sort of material around the cable itself is just so premium.Even the font on the little Nomad branding here on this USB Type-C port right here is just absolutely lovely."
"I would say that.And when you hold it, when you feel that Kevlar weave, and you feel the cable tie, it all comes together, and you can easily see how just quality materials alone will take the production costs of something like this way up."
"So what is it?Well, you plug this into a power supply that you might be carrying with you, and then you have this.From here, you can get 100 watts of USB-C PD charging."
"That means that it is, you know, pretty substantial charging rates that are available through this cable.The cable itself does not offer impedance or does not reduce the charging speed of what you would get out of your normal power supply that you bring with you, which in USB Type-C terms would be around 100 watts, if not a bit more."
"So that also means that this enables fast charging on all of Apple's devices, which is the main thing that Nomad is targeting.That means iPhones, iPads, MacBooks even.So if you have a MacBook Pro 16, 100 watts is basically what you'll be able to get from the USB Type-C ports in there."
"So that is really good.But the main thing here is obviously you have an integrated Apple Watch fast charger.I think fast charging in Apple Watch situations is 5 watts, which isn't a lot to be honest, but that is the fastest that the Apple Watch will charge, and this supports that."
"And this entire piece of metal here, because it does feel really substantial and heavy by the way, feels fantastic.And this little landing spot right here for the Apple Watch feels great as well.The entire cable is 1.5 meters, which I think is plenty."
"The one potential problem is that if you are putting this into an iPhone and then having your Apple Watch lying on there, then it's not going to be such a big deal because it'll be lying face down, probably resting on the surface.But you can quickly see that if this was inserted into a MacBook, well then it would be raised slightly, therefore floating and having no support."
"And this is so heavy, particularly if you have like, let's say the aluminum strap from Nomad on your Apple Watch Ultra, weighing this down further, there's quite a lot of weight on here.Maybe even so much weight that it is dragging the port down, leading to slack over the years."
"I'm not going to say straight up that that's going to be a problem, I'm just saying that that might be the one thing, the one potential issue that I can see is that it's so heavy on the actual port that I would suspect that this could give with time, but I don't know.So far, Nomad continues to astound whenever they send these things over and this is just impeccable, impeccable construction."
"So take from that what you will, see you on the next one."