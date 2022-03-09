AD
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Youtube
Discord
Instagram
TikTok
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
Buyer's guide
Components
TV
Monitors
Laptops
Desktops
Smartphones & Wearables
Speakers
Keyboards
Headphones
Mouses
Smart Home
Peripherals
World news
Sports
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
League
CSGO Tournament
Videos
User TV
Shorts
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Ask the Editors
Poll
Contests
User reviews
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Battlefield 2025
Will the next Battlefield have a subscription service?
Recent Battlefield Labs trends are suggesting as much.
Published 2025-04-07 11:57
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
FromSoftware confirms that The Duskbloods is a PvPvE game
on the 7th of April 2025 at 15:20
Seth MacFarlane’s The Naked Gun has presented its first look
on the 6th of April 2025 at 10:39
BAFTA names the most influential game of all-time
on the 5th of April 2025 at 10:22
Nintendo Switch 2 - Accessories Close-Up
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:10
Nintendo Switch 2 - Hardware Close-Up from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - What's In The Box from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - A Full Hardware Rotation from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
We’ve already got our hands on the Nintendo Switch 2
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:00
Id Software explains how Doom: The Dark Ages sandbox levels work
on the 2nd of April 2025 at 19:05
Asus and Microsoft are working on something together
on the 1st of April 2025 at 17:46
Path of Exile 2 might debut in its 1.0 state this year
on the 31st of March 2025 at 19:22
Rocksteady’s next Batman game could be debuting on PS6 and the next Xbox console
on the 30th of March 2025 at 13:40
More
Videos
Ford Capri - EV Hour
on the 7th of April 2025 at 15:40
FromSoftware confirms that The Duskbloods is a PvPvE game
on the 7th of April 2025 at 15:20
GRTV News - Dishonored 3 is not entirely off the table
on the 7th of April 2025 at 12:49
Sennheiser MD 421 Kompakt (Quick Look) - One Mic To Rule Them All
on the 7th of April 2025 at 11:38
South of Midnight - Video Review
on the 7th of April 2025 at 10:48
GRTV News - A Minecraft Movie just had an immensely big opening weekend
on the 7th of April 2025 at 08:13
Street Fighter 6 Nintendo Switch 2 Gyro Battle Gameplay - Ken vs Chun-Li
on the 6th of April 2025 at 11:11
Street Fighter 6 Nintendo Switch 2 Gameplay - Akuma vs Cammy Full Combat
on the 6th of April 2025 at 10:59
Seth MacFarlane’s The Naked Gun has presented its first look
on the 6th of April 2025 at 10:39
Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC 16G (Quick Look) - Mega Performance
on the 6th of April 2025 at 10:01
BAFTA names the most influential game of all-time
on the 5th of April 2025 at 10:22
UAG iPhone 16e Collection (Quick Look) - Up Your Style
on the 5th of April 2025 at 09:45
More
Movie Trailers
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Official Trailer
on the 7th of April 2025 at 14:13
Tron: Ares - Official Trailer
on the 5th of April 2025 at 17:32
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 - Official Teaser
on the 4th of April 2025 at 20:35
Not Just A Goof - Official Trailer
on the 4th of April 2025 at 10:28
The Naked Gun - Official Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie)
on the 4th of April 2025 at 02:04
Superman - Sneak Peek
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 23:44
M3GAN 2.0- Official Trailer
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 23:32
Primitive War - Trailer
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 10:21
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld - Official Trailer
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 08:40
Fountain of Youth - Official Trailer
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 08:19
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 - Official Teaser
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 07:00
Hurry Up Tomorrow - Official Trailer #2
on the 2nd of April 2025 at 10:10
More
Trailers
Nintendo Switch 2 - GameChat All Together, Anytime, Anywhere Trailer
on the 7th of April 2025 at 09:47
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days - PC Gaming Show Teaser 2024
on the 7th of April 2025 at 08:53
Marathon - Save the Date Trailer
on the 7th of April 2025 at 06:05
SOL-R - Thrustmaster
on the 5th of April 2025 at 18:24
Enter the Gungeon 2 - Teaser Trailer
on the 5th of April 2025 at 09:50
Lumo 2 - Announcement Teaser Trailer
on the 5th of April 2025 at 05:03
Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala Official Trailer
on the 4th of April 2025 at 08:41
Marvel Rivals - Emma Frost Character Reveal Trailer
on the 4th of April 2025 at 08:10
Spray Paint Simulator - Xbox trailer
on the 4th of April 2025 at 06:18
Chessarana - New Platforms Date Reveal
on the 4th of April 2025 at 05:45
South of Midnight - Launch Trailer
on the 4th of April 2025 at 02:10
Elden Ring Nightreign - Ironeye Character Trailer
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 11:42
More
Events
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 16:42
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:54
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:08
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 11:14
More