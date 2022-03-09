Sennheiser MD 421 Kompakt (Quick Look) - One Mic To Rule Them All

This microphone is looking to make its historical past available to the masses, offering top quality in a small package.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Today we're taking a look at this little fella.I was actually quite surprised when we unpacked this because first and foremost, this is meant to be a cheaper way of getting more compact microphone from Sennheiser directly."
"It is, in this day and age, quite a good idea to offer up more wholesome, compact solutions for the streaming crowd, for instance.And this is very much meant to be that, even though that it uses a standard XLR wired connection rather than something that is condensed into USB type C."
"It is a cardioid microphone, meaning that it is a direct pickup pattern, or more specifically, this little compact version here is a multipurpose dynamic cardioid microphone, meaning that it can very much use the software in and of itself to determine the overall directional inputs coming from your voice and then automatically dim out, for instance, noise that appears in the background and then have a more strict pickup pattern in there."
"It uses a pressure gradient transducer to do that and it records at between 30 and 17,000 Hz, so it should be very, very capable.And of course, it's from Sennheiser, meaning that, you know, they have a pretty legendary reputation when it comes to these sort of things."
"It's not cheap, even though that it is compact, this MD412-2, it is €430, which is quite a lot.But then again, Sennheiser microphones can get much more expensive than that.It appears to be, as far as we can understand on the press material, a more rugged construction."
"Sure, there is a built-in pop-ish filter right here, which hides the capsule overall.And these matte plastics here are feeling, they're sort of really thick.It doesn't feel like it's going to snap or crack, even if you sort of topple it over or drop it or something like that."
"It does feel like it's a small, really sort of thick construction, which is good, obviously.You want these things to work, even over long stretches of time.It comes with standard screw threading, so that is 3x8 inches, I think.And obviously, it will then mount to boomer arms or whatever it is that you might be using already."
"But, in this package, for €430, you get the microphone itself and this pouch.I think, even though this is Sennheiser, and they probably know their user base, I think for €430, you could give people an XLR cable, or you could give people a little stand if they don't already have the mounting hardware necessary to make this work."
"It's the same basic principle as leaving out the power supply, even the USB Type-C cable, from newer smartphones.If you don't provide the user with the hardware, the gadgetry necessary to make something functional out of the box, I think we've gone a bit amiss here."
"Sure, Sennheiser can easily expect the basic consumer who's interested in this to already have piles of XLR cables and a boomer arm ready to get the compact mounted on there.But I think it is wrong to assume that.First and foremost, though, we will be reviewing this properly, meaning that we will be mounting this on our own boomer arm and using our own XLR cables."
"But when we get around to that, we'll get back to you with a full verdict.See you on the next one."