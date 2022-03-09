GRTV News - A Minecraft Movie just had an immensely big opening weekend

It generated over $300 million around the world.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Minecraft Movie, the film that opened over the weekend and I think surprised a lot of people because the critical reception for the film was pretty abhorrent, but that doesn't seem to have dissuaded cinema goers whatsoever."
"In fact it's, if anything, probably encouraged them because the Minecraft Movie has just come off one of the biggest opening weekends in a long time. I think it's already had the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game adaptation, yes even beating the Super Mario Brothers movie, and it's already on track to being the year's biggest film outside, well I should say in the west because obviously Ninja R2 is technically the biggest film of the year, but that film has basically not premiered anywhere outside of China, so it's kind of like a bit of an awkward one to categorise. But a Minecraft Movie, yeah it's doing incredibly well in cinemas, so with that being the case, let's dive on in."
"A Minecraft Movie aims to have the biggest box office opening of 2025, the most optimistic forecasts have been completely exceeded despite the harsh criticism of the game's adaptation.So it is clear that there are times when film critics and box office receipts point in opposite directions. There are films that are considered masterpieces that become a financial hole for production companies that will take months or years to unplug, and others that are utter nonsense and instead resonate with audiences and make money, and Minecraft Movie points in that direction. Apparently the adaptation of one of the most famous and profitable video games in history is set to have the best opening weekend of all of 2025, initial projections after the premiere screening has hovered around $60 million, and now it looks like the film will manage to top $135 million in its opening weekend according to Deadline's data."
"On Rotten Tomatoes, it has already been hailed as a hit with audiences with a score that, at the time of writing, stands at 86% while critics only reached 48%. But these figures are estimates based on advanced ticket sales, so if it manages to exceed the forecast even further and break the $146 million barrier set by the Super Mario Bros. movie, it would be the highest grossing film adaptation of a video game in history for an opening weekend."
"And as well, that's specifically in the domestic market, which is the US. We will report again on Monday with more precise figures, but there is no doubt that Warner Bros. has once again found the formula for success after Barbie. How have you, or are you, planning to see a Minecraft movie?So while we're talking about this, which to me I have a few conflicting opinions about this because I think it's a bit dangerous for a movie like this to do as well as it has. Before I go off down that rabbit hole, I'll just quickly bring you back here to Box Office Mojo. So in total, the domestic was $157,000 and the international market $144 million, sorry, not thousand, million for both of them. Which means over its opening weekend, it's generated $301 million, which at the moment is enough to make it the third biggest film of the year. And I would assume, despite the fact that I would, it's very likely that it's going to sort of slow down a bit now it's had its opening weekend and that does make sense. But a further $100 million over its theatrical run now to beat Captain America does seem quite plausible. So expect that to happen to some degree. But yeah, I think this is a bit of a dangerous precedent we're setting here because I don't think the movie is doing well because it's a good movie. I think it's doing well because of reaction culture. There's been a lot of videos over the weekend of young people going to this film and just acting like apes, celebrating parts of it that are, I wouldn't say necessarily meant to be celebrated, but they're doing it all the same. And again, I think it sets a dangerous precedent because Hollywood has been going down this route of IP making films based on IP without a clear creative vision. And it looked like we were getting on top of it with poor performances at the box office, especially with things like the Disney live action remakes that have been doing so-so as of late. But now this movie's come out, it's done really well. And all of a sudden it's probably going to be, it's going to instill faith in that, in that setup, which concerns me a little bit because as much as it's made a lot of money, I would assume the majority of people that have gone to see this film will come out of it and say that it has not been a very good film. And the Rotten Tomatoes score is alarming because an 86% rating for fans is quite high. Yet you have to look at it and wonder is that sort of authentic or is it satirical? So it's a difficult one."
"Like for example, I'm just going to bring up Rotten Tomatoes and show that the top comment right now is critics need to get life a real chicken jockey. So yeah. So I'm a little bit, it always hurts me a little bit when I see this sort of thing, because if the movie was actually somewhat decent, I'd understand it. But, uh, it's clearly, it's clearly not that kind of film and yet it's making a lot of money. Meanwhile, there are some really good films this year that are not making any money at all. Um, or some really interesting sort of films that haven't made basically a dime. So, uh, yeah, it's, it's a dangerous precedent we're setting for the box office. And, you know, if we want movies to be, if you want there to be theatrical, uh, appointment viewing films in cinemas, you have to support those films and not films like this, which is not really appointment viewing. It's just, again, it's just like reaction culture, at least my opinion of it is. Uh, but yeah, that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV news. No doubt we'll be talking about Minecraft again at some point when it breaks some form of, um, record. Uh, again, I would assume that relatively soon it will become the biggest Western film, Western film of the year. Uh, but we'll stay tuned for that. Until then though, that's all the time I have."
