F-Zero GX - We test the Gamecube classic on Nintendo Switch 2

One of the biggest joys during the Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere event was getting to play the 2003 classic F-Zero GX again, while also taking advantage of the new Gamecube controller for Switch 2 (and its analogue triggers). We turned off CRT mode and sped around the track, reminding ourselves why this is one of the most fun (and difficult) games of its generation.