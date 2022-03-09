Mario Kart World - Knockout Tour Full Gameplay

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere event we were able to explore the different Modes available in the Mario Kart World demo, but the one we enjoyed the most was the Knockout Tour Mode, where we competed alongside 23 other live event attendees in a full game (until we got kicked out on the fourth checkpoint, where only the last 16 remained). And yes, Waluigi Mariachi is our favourite and we're not hiding.