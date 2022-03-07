GRTV News - Rumour: Titanfall 3 isn't dead and could be announced later this year

Is there hope for Titanfall 3 after all?
"Today we're talking not the Nintendo Switch 2, I'm sure you guys have seen enough of the Nintendo Switch 2, well perhaps not enough but you're going to be hearing a lot about it for the next weeks, months, whatever it takes basically until we learn everything there is to know about this console but I thought we'd have another bit of news because the world is still spinning, there is still things going on that aren't revolving around the Nintendo Switch 2 despite it taking up the majority of the headlines that you'll have seen over the past couple of days since that direct that was on Wednesday. So besides that, of course as the headline you can probably see here says, Titanfall 3 might not be dead after all. Now, we go back and forth on this game a lot, a lot of people assume that Titanfall 3 is just not happening, it has been almost 9 years since we got Titanfall 2 and Titanfall 1 was a pretty big hit for a lot of people, it was a great build upon the traditional multiplayer titles like Call of Duty and Battlefield, giving us the mech action combined with sort of PvE as well as PvP allowing you to jump from rooftop to rooftop with the pop, not parkour I suppose you'd call it like boost jumping and things like that, it really did prove to be quite an important game for a lot of people and it was really popular and Titanfall 2 continued that popularity with a great campaign considering the first one didn't even have a campaign, the second one had this single player element and it also introduced a lot more mechs in different styles of gameplay and was really sort of a polished experience that people still enjoy to this day occasionally. However, with Titanfall 3 the problem is that as I say it has been a long, long time, however Apex Legends leakers Yorotsuki and Osvaldo Torre have definitely sort of been active in posting about the fact that Titanfall 3 shouldn't be considered to be dead despite the fact that it's been so long since we've heard anything official about the series as it is believed that Respawn is still definitely working on this game and Yorotsuki even goes as far as to say that it will be revealed in December at the Game Awards. So, that is quite a bold statement and these leakers have had pretty solid reps in the past but again they're Apex Legends leakers, they're not necessarily knowing about everything that Respawn is working on but Respawn does work on Titanfall. The problem is that Respawn has recently seen layoffs at the studio, there seems to be an increased focus on Star Wars Jedi, the game that it's sort of been making in collaboration with LucasArts as well and the Apex Legends that it already has going on. There's not really much focus on things like a Titanfall or some sort of bold new IP. There was a cancellation of a new IP and there's also been a cancellation of its Mandalorian game. So, Respawn seems to be focusing quite tightly on the IPs it knows it can find success with and Titanfall might not be one of them. So, that's just sort of pouring the salt in the wind but there is a chance that we could see Titanfall 3 soon but considering it is also April I wouldn't say hold your breath right now. Would you be able to play Titanfall 3? That's going to be up to Respawn, that's not up to you, you can't tell me about that. Would you be up for playing Titanfall 3 if EA and Respawn revealed it? What would you want to see in the game? Do you think it will have a single player element? Do you think it will be able to compete with the live service stuff that's out nowadays? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more TRT news. Goodbye!"