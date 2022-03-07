Donkey Kong Bananza - Demo Part 1: Introduction in the Mine

We play the full demo of the upcoming Donkey Kong Bananza for Nintendo Switch 2 starting with learning DK's controls, destroying the environment and getting the first Banandium Gems in the Ingot Isle mine with all sorts of moves and ground pounding, scaring a bit the rest of the mining apes. Will those monkeys be the cousins of the for now absent Diddy Kong?