BMW i5 Touring - EV Hour

Electric performance, driver-focussed technology, and a responsible driving feel clash and merge together in this all-electric tourer from BMW.

Audio transcription

"I firmly stand by the fact that one of the best cars that I drove last year was wholly and thoroughly the BMW i5. While BMWs in general are too expensive for me to buy, I emerged from the experience thinking that based on the driving experience, the steering characteristics, the range, the build quality, the overall feel and the passion and the soul, well I just I yearn to have it. So what do you do when you have a shell, a car, which is so great but then you take it and you make it more functional, more usable? Because I'm actually just gonna show you look at this, okay. This is the BMW i5 Touring and the main difference, it's very easy to show because this is a BMW i5 but if I do this I have a boot that is big enough for things. So you have the i5 and all of its greatness but you just have it in an estate version which means that you can load this up with all the things that you're gonna need to transport on an everyday basis or just go on holiday. That pretty much makes this the best car in the world. So that's what this video is about then. Welcome to EVHour."

"Sure, measured on key specs there are some sacrifices to be made here. It's a couple of milliseconds slower to 100, it's a few decibels more noisy in the cabin compared to the sedan and in our testing it only marginally has better range despite being heavier. But despite this it's still 6.1 seconds to 100, a top speed of 193 kilometers an hour and around 450 kilometers of real-world range which will shoot from 0 to 80 percent in 30 minutes at 205 kilowatt charging. Those figures are for the M Sport model which turns this into a semi M5-esque EV festooned with M badges and that does hike the price a bit, if not a lot. This is not a cheap car and a heated steering wheel, the panoramic glass roof and the Bowers & Wilkins speaker system isn't really necessary when considering that the core feel of the car on the road is so strong."

"The i5 Touring is, to me, one of the all-time greats. It proves that BMW is the current king of EVs in more ways than one and even though it's not perfect, no car is, I love this thing. I hope I get to drive it again someday.
See you on the next one."

