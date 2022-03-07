GRTV News - Nintendo Switch 2 to be bolstered by Nvidia AI technology

The technology giant has shared some information about how its RT and Tensor Core-enabled GPU allows the Switch 2 to go above and beyond with performance.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to the final episode of GRT News for the week.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about the Switch 2 again, but mainly about something else today, specifically, well actually this is something that I was kind of expecting to be the case with this console all the same, but it was not something they even marginally mentioned during the big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on Wednesday, and that is that the console will use some form of AI processing to be able to enable it to have better performance, right? You know the sort of tips, the little tricks that is used on PC and also on consoles these days to make a game that doesn't run as well as it should run better, right? We're talking upscaling, we're talking DLSS, these sorts of things, things that can improve the resolution without requiring more performance or, you know, increase or enhance the frame rate by slotting in sort of fake frames in between real frames, and that is something we're going to be getting with the Switch 2. Again, Nintendo never actually mentioned this in the show, but NVIDIA, obviously they're a big part of the Switch 2 because they have a, well the console is run on their chipset, and now they've come out and specifically mentioned as to what this involves, so let's dive on in."
"Now NVIDIA reveals details of DLSS with AI on Switch 2 to achieve 4K ahead of Nintendo itself, so Switch 2 is claimed to have 10 times the graphics performance of its predecessor, which granted, I would assume that there are a few mobile phones out there that have similar and maybe somewhat better performance than the Switch at this point, so it's not like a huge leap. But anyway, Nintendo Switch 2 is already something tangible and close in time, there's many details, some technical specifications, release date June 5th and price were revealed yesterday, but one thing Nintendo held back besides showing us a new 3D Mario were details about the NVIDIA chip that will power the console and what makes the hardware achieve 4K resolution graphics and 120 FPS rates. Well, it seems that the processor's manufacturer, NVIDIA, has beaten Nintendo to the punch by publishing that Nintendo Switch 2 uses an NVIDIA GPU with RT and Tensile cores that take advantage of AI rescaling or upscaling. So the interesting thing here is that the RT bit means ray tracing, so maybe it means that we'll have some very fancy reflections in Switch games at some point. The RT cores enable realistic lighting, shadows and reflections, while the Tensile cores power AI features like Deep Learning Super Sampling, i.e. DLSS. They also will regulate face tracking, microphone volume regulation and background removal in video chat when using the Game Chat feature."
"So finally, the Variable Refresh Rate, or VRR, uses NVIDIA G-Sync in the console's handheld mode, with which 120 FPS can be achieved on screen. To give you an idea, the Mario Kart World gameplay you can see below that we recorded this morning is limited to 100 FPS, so expect even more fluidity in future titles. What do you think of these new technical additions to the Nintendo Switch?Now to me, we've seen a lot of footage of the Nintendo Switch 2 as of late, showing how the games run and how they're quite interesting looking titles. To me, Nintendo, I would be surprised if Nintendo hasn't exactly been particularly, let's say, honest in regards to how these games are performing. It happens a lot, don't bash just Nintendo for this."
"For example, when we see, when the RTX 50 series of GPUs came out and Black Myth Wukong was being shown off, they were saying, look how well it's running, when really the game was running natively at about 30 frames per second, it was being upscaled through the roof through technology like this. So I wouldn't be surprised if there's some funky things going on in the background a little bit with the Nintendo Switch 2 that Nintendo aren't really telling you about, because if it's capped at 120 frames per second, there's no way it's running at 100 frames per second without any AI help, because otherwise there's no point of having those AI systems in there if they're only going to boost the frame rate by 20 frames per second, which will, again, the performance will improve as the generation goes on, really, because people become more familiar with the console and how to optimize for it. So it wouldn't surprise me if a lot of the games that have been shown as of late and how they're performing, they're probably running at sort of 60 frames per second or something like that, and then they're being upscaled and using DLSS to make them run smoother and whatnot. Again, it's interesting that NVIDIA's come out with this. To me, Nintendo's probably sort of pulled the curtain over this a little bit. Look how good our console is, look how well it runs, and NVIDIA's like, well, hang on a minute, there's a bit of help here. Again, this is all just purely speculation from me, but when you sort of line up all the stars, it kind of points in one direction a little bit, so I think that's what's happening here. But the key thing to note is that, as expected, as everything these days has, Nintendo Switch 2 will use artificial intelligence systems, and when it comes to graphics, that includes NVIDIA, that includes going through an NVIDIA GPU that uses ray tracing cores or AI cores to improve graphics, improve reflections, improve performance, all that good stuff. We'll no doubt hear plenty more about this stuff in the near future, because it's very important, but otherwise, if we don't, the Switch 2 only launches in early June, so it's closer than it is further away, so stay tuned for all that good stuff. But otherwise, yeah, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News, but I will be back now on Monday for the next one, so I'll see you all on the other side. Take care, everyone."