GRTV News - We've been hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2

Now we have an idea on how Nintendo's new console actually feels.
"Without further ado, today, are we really going to be talking about anything else? We've seen the Switch 2, I've not been there personally but our good friend and colleague David Caballero has been to see the Switch 2 in Paris, we can now talk about that as we couldn't talk about it yesterday or couldn't talk about it really at all because the amount of secrecy that Nintendo has put on this project is understandable considering the secrecy of something like a new console, the fact that leaks had already come out, so yeah, we can talk about the fact that we've seen the Nintendo Switch 2, yesterday we were talking about all the specs and things like that that were revealed to us but today, we get to talk about what it actually feels like to play, how it looks and we've got lots of little hardware videos here that you can see of the Switch 2 itself, what's in the box, what comes with the games, what the console actually looks like, how it feels, how it plays, all of that stuff is now available on Gamereactor so I thought I would sort of make a bit of a jumbled news piece in a way as we can now look at as well all the demo characters available in Mario Kart World, some of the third party games like Split Fiction, Hades 2, Hogwarts Legacy we got to play and we also got to play Donkey Kong Bonanza, we got to have a look I believe at Kirby and the Forgotten Worlds new expansion, we got to have a look at some of the Breath of the Wild new graphical modes, we got to have a look at Metroid Prime 4 and all this exciting stuff that's going to be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, we didn't get a look at the Dusk Bloods for example or anything that seems to be a bit further off in the pipeline but things like you know as I said Mario Kart World here was very very exciting for us to see as well as all the different skins that you get to see and things like that and we also get to have a look at some of the Knockout Tours as you can see there so really really exciting stuff for this Nintendo Switch 2, it has been nearly 5 years since we were discussing a new console just in general within gaming and it's been 8 years since we were discussing a new Nintendo console so despite people's ideas maybe being a bit more negative from the stream yesterday it was still very very exciting for us to see all of this video content and to play the stuff and the overall reception from actually playing it and getting hands on is quite positive for how the console works and how it runs and the games that are available for it, we'll just have to see if that translates beyond sort of the media and press access into more consumer hands when it launches in the 5th of June but as I say otherwise we've also had news about like sort of maybe some more disappointing stuff for fans so the price point came out as I say it's around like 450 Euros I believe for just the base model which isn't too bad in itself but when people look at 80 Euros for a Pro Controller, 80 Euros for games, another set of Joy-Cons you might want to add, the camera that you're meant to buy so that you can use all of Game Chat's features, you're starting to look at about 1,000 Euros or 1,000 Pounds for playing this system with you know a full starter set basically but that's if you want to get all those extras and that's if you think that you know all of the games are all going to be priced at 80 Euros and it's likely that that's just going to be a new norm for the industry now despite the fact that people are blaming Nintendo as if they're going to be a complete outlier either way I won't get too opinionated on this because I'm sure you have your opinions I'd love for you to let them let me know about them though and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV news, goodbye."