GRTV News - Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in June

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct revealed the launch date of June 5th, 2025. Official pricing has not been confirmed yet. The Switch 2's hardware supports 120fps and features an LCD screen. It will launch with several bundles, including one with Mario Kart World, which is the 9th Mario Kart game. Launch titles include third-party games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman World of Assassination.
The Switch 2 introduces a "C" feature called Game Chat, similar to Discord, which allows players to chat with friends, find them in game, and join chats. A new camera accessory is being sold separately for the Switch 2, which allows broadcasting and is useful in games like Mario Party Jamboree, which is getting a new version for the Nintendo Switch 2.
Many games are getting upgraded to the Nintendo Switch 2. Some come with gameplay upgrades like Super Mario Party Jamboree or Kirby the Forgotten Land, while others receive visual and performance upgrades, such as Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild.
Games like Pokemon Legend ZA and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond will have both Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions. The Nintendo Switch 2 is significantly more powerful than the Switch 1, though it doesn't match PS5 or Xbox Series X/S power levels. Despite being a handheld console, it can run impressive games including Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Borderlands 4 (at launch), and Civilization 7 (upgraded for Switch 2 at launch).
The Switch 2 is bringing itself up to modern times with releases. Duskbloods is an exclusive FromSoftware title coming to Switch 2 in 2026. While Elden Ring Night Reign is coming to all platforms, Duskbloods will be a Switch 2 exclusive.
Duskbloods is being directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and heavily resembles Bloodborne and Lies of P in its gothic style. There is a new Kirby game from Sakurai and a new Donkey Kong game which appears to be open world and allows environmental destruction. These games, combined with Mario Kart, are the only first-party Nintendo exclusives launching for the Nintendo Switch 2 this year. The console launches on June 5th, with pre-orders expected to start soon.