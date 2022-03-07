GRTV News - Today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct to last for around 60 minutes

And be followed by Treehouse: Live shows the following days.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It is the big day for Nintendo fans, the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is well about around 6 or 7 hours away from taking place as of recording this video. And well, considering that's getting so close as it is, I figured we'd dedicate today's episode to talking about it. Mainly because Nintendo at sort of the last moment revealed a few bits of information as to what we can expect from this upcoming showcase. So, instead of wasting time, let's dive right on in."
"Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will last 60 minutes and be followed by Treehouse Live shows on Thursday and Friday. So yeah, it's almost here, the big day for Nintendo fans when the Japanese console maker finally lifts the curtain on the Switch 2 and announces its various launch games. The exact timing for the show is set to be April 2nd at 2pm BST, 3pm CEST."
"And with it getting closer, Nintendo has revealed an interesting bit of information about it.This is specifically that the show will last around 60 minutes, yet it's going to be a big and long one, so expect plenty of gameplay and reveals for the console's launch period, as well as likely a much deeper dive into the technology that powers it. Otherwise, following the Direct on Thursday and Friday, April 3rd and 4th, Nintendo will also be hosting Treehouse Live shows that will present hands-on gameplay of Switch 2 games. These will each take place at 3pm BST, 4pm CEST, so an hour later than when the Direct is planned."
"And there's the official confirmation from Nintendo about the Treehouse Live shows.As per where you can watch all this, you can either head to the dedicated website or Nintendo's YouTube channel.So yeah, we don't see many shows that last an hour long these days. Typically, they're reserved for the really big shows of the year, like the Game Awards, Summer Game Fest, Games Come Opening Night Live, the sort of big Geoff Keighley-hosted ones that we only get a handful of each year. But obviously, a new Nintendo console is even rarer than them, significantly more rare, which is why we're getting this really beefy Nintendo Switch 2 Direct this afternoon."
"60 minutes, I would again expect them to do a little bit of a tech presentation, because obviously we already know a lot of the tech that's going into this console because of the reveal video, but they never really talked about what we can expect from it. So I would expect a little bit of a tech presentation. This is how you can use the so-called mouse physics. This is what we're doing with the magnetic joy-cons, all that good stuff. This is what kind of display and screen that we're going to offer, all of that exciting stuff."
"And then obviously, there'll be a lot of gameplay for the upcoming launch titles. I would assume that for this Direct, we're going to be getting a lot of first-party announcements, maybe a handful of third-party stuff, but I would assume a lot of first-party. So expect a big deep dive, I'm guessing, into Mario Kart 9, Mario Kart whatever they're going to call this next Mario Kart game. It would surprise me if Metroid isn't there. Maybe Metroid will finally get the date that we've all been waiting for. And then a few other exciting things as well. A few of the Nintendo first-party projects that we haven't heard anything about, so it's pure speculation. Will there be that long-rumoured 3D Mario game making its grand reveal, I guess. Will all these things be happening? Well, we're going to find out soon, so stay tuned. Again, all of this is going to be, we're going to be covering it live on your local Game Rant region, so stay tuned at 2pm BST, 3pm CEST this afternoon, and otherwise I'll be back tomorrow morning for another GRTV News, where we'll most likely be talking about something Nintendo Switch 2 related again, because obviously this week is all about the Switch 2, that's all that matters. But yeah, thank you for watching, and I'll see you all on the next episode tomorrow. Take care, everyone."
"Bye."