Volvo EC40 Black Edition - EV Hour

On the latest episode, we get behind the wheel of the all-electric version of Volvo's SUV, which has been designed to have a bold appearance and a strong performance that can take you miles and miles down the road.
"I'm going to start by being brutally honest with you on today's Evie Hour. I am currently undergoing a process to find out whether I have a pretty serious neurological illness.It's time consuming, it's stressful, it has filled my life with anxiety and pain. I don't say that to get any unnecessary sympathy from you, dear viewer. I'm simply saying that a life-altering event like that can have unforeseen consequences. It can shift your perspective."
"And that is what today's Evie Hour, looking at this, the Volvo EC40 Black Edition, is all about. Now, I have given Volvo criticism before of not updating to a more modern way of thinking, and that still shows here in the cabin, and we'll get to that. But what I will say is that when I look at this car's exterior, when I feel the comfort of its steering, the reliability of its brakes, I can feel that priority shift. I can feel that I'm no longer the same person, and I no longer value the same things as highly or lowly as before."
"This car is a warm embrace for me. A warm embrace that I didn't really expect. And so while this is very subjective to me, I'm here to tell you that this car is fantastic. Truly fantastic. Let's go for a drive.If you get the Twin Engine Black Edition, you'll have all-wheel drive, 542 kilometers of range, 0 to 100 in 4.7 seconds, and 300 kilowatts of effect. You'll get all this black decked out colorway with 20-inch five-spoke wheels, panoramic glass roof, pilot assist, and so much more. Now, obviously, we've been here before with Volvos previously, and while I wouldn't call it sparking in here per se, it's obviously very minimalistic. There are some great touches here and there, but I think I've said this countless times before, if there's one thing that Volvo ought to change in order to match the quality of the driving experience, it would be to sort of revitalize what is actually going on in here. So let me show you what it is that I'm on about. So first and foremost, this paneling here is very nice, I think. I actually think overall that the material choices in here are quite nice. There's nothing that inherently sticks out as being, well, cheap-looking or cheap-feeling."
"Now, obviously, what's going on down here is atrocious. This car that costs, in here in Denmark, 450,000 kroner, will require you to use a cable to activate Apple CarPlay.That's not good enough, obviously. But what is actually here, which I think I've failed to mention previously, is that the actual system here, mainly powered by Google, is very nice. Sure, it's not particularly pretty, these menu items are a bit minger-ish, but still, it works. It's incredibly functional and intentional in its design. And that is the same throughout the cabin. Also, one thing that I have come to appreciate with this different mindset of mine, the seats are fantastic. The raised driving position that you can elevate yourself to is lovely. It's just a great place to sit, where you feel... comfortable is one word, safe is another that I think that I would use. So, all in all, it looks like Volvo has something really good going on here. It just needs a little sprinkling of some extra bits and bobs."
"Here again with the Meta Ray-Bans giving you a first-person look of what I consider to be perhaps one of the prettiest cars on the roads today. And I say that, well, quite reminded that there are some pretty nice EVs on the roads today, like the Polestar 4, like the NIO ET5 Touring, but still, this Volvo EC40 in its black edition, as it stands here all blacked out, I think is absolutely gorgeous, and I think you'd agree. Sure, I've parked it here on a small field, but still, this little rear spoiler here, these almost Lamborghini-like accents, I just think that it's absolutely fantastic to behold. Not too big, not too small, not too shouty, but not subtle either. It does have that special something, the X-Factor."
"I'm not for a second going to say that the things that I just mentioned don't matter.In fact, if you're purchasing at around XPeng G9 levels of budget, and you're getting a smaller car with less equipment across all tiers, you might be thinking some of the same things.But what I am saying is that it's much harder for a consumer to buy a car in 2025, because it's a much more even playing field, and therefore more difficult to maneuver in. If you look at a spec sheet, you can find cars that has better equipment levels and are cheaper, and you can find them from reputable brands that has the loyalty of customers across the globe. So why do people buy Volvos?Well, it's pretty simple. Because they like them. They like Volvos."
"And that makes it harder for someone like me.Sure, some cars in a particular class are more popular based on sheer price to performance or price to equipment level. But we'd be lying to ourselves if that was all there was to it.Luckily, there are X-Factors in play. And this EC40, with its gorgeous looks and striking personality on the road and off it, well, I'm just smitten."
"My dad actually drove Volvos for much of my childhood. And in fact, he's sort of come around now and has a V90. And when I started reviewing EVs, I asked him, why? Why does Volvo deserve your brand loyalty? And he kind of thought about it. And he asked me, why was I asking him? And I said, well, I'm reviewing Volvos actively now. And I've started wondering about why people choose certain car brands and stick to them. And he said, well, you've kind of answered your own question."
"I buy Volvos because I like them. And that simplicity kind of stuck with me.And with my altered priorities, I can certainly see a point in knowing a car brand intimately and feeling safe in its embrace almost when you drive them. A Volvo oozes experience. It oozes character. And it oozes safety and security. You can see that pedigree and feel it when you drive the EC40 Black Edition along. And unlike other Volvos, I get it. I truly do get it."
"See you on the next one."