Pokémon The Card Game - Journey Together Set (Quick Look) - Gotta Catch Em' All

We take a look at a new collection of Pokémon cards, which build on the Scarlet/Violet era.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another quick look, this time again focusing on the Pokemon Trading Card Game, something that is very very much heating up, it's been very like hot for many years, almost you can sort of draw a direct line from when I used to collect them when I was a kid all the way up to now basically, but it kind of feels like that over the past couple of generations, over the past five years or so, the interest in these cards, both the vintage ones which now, which currently just buys and sells for thousands upon thousands, tens of thousands of dollars regularly and also through the launch of Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, a digital version on it for your phone which we've already reviewed and covered extensively here on Gamereactor, there is increased interest from all age groups, my son loves Pokemon cards now and collects them ferociously, we have opened some together and I have very quietly removed some of the stuff that I think will age rightfully so price wise and have a separate collection that he doesn't get to touch, which doesn't make me a good father but it does make me a good investor in the future."
"So amidst all of this increased interest in the Pokemon Trading Card Game, we have the launch of a brand new set, it's called Journey Together, it is still based upon the Scarlet Violet generation and consists of 180 cards, amongst those are 15 Pokemon EX cards, 15 Trainer cards and more than 30 Pokemon and Trainer cards with special illustrations."
"So there really should be some chase cards here that people are already chasing.There has been a pre-sale, at the time we're recording this there's been a pre-sale and it seems like there's already a couple of cards that are selling for massive amounts on platforms like eBay, like Lily's Clefairy EX, a special illustration rare, which apparently is the chase card but there are several in here that are deemed to be extra worthy of attention on the interwebs."
"But the point is that this is still an event for people that use them to battle, that people that use them to collect and then just straight up children and it's absolutely lovely to see this cross-generational divide.I find that there are very few things beyond maybe some superheroes which straddles these generations in the same sort of elegant way."
"It is absolutely fantastic, whether or not you like Pokemon or not, to see the effect it is having on both children and adults alike now, it's great.So when you go in to buy your new Journey Together sets, what can you actually get?Well there are these small booster packs here which comes with basically just some deck building materials, those are energy cards and some promos like this Snorlax Journey Together rare here, holo rare."
"And then obviously you get the regular boost packs here which consists of 10 additional game cards.So you can buy these, which is great, we can open one just for the absolute posterity of it, it's always fun."
"Again there are channels on TikTok, on YouTube, on Instagram that are built simply around opening Pokemon cards and to me it's such an absolutely lovely sentiment to see people being interested in physical toys like this again.So these are just some of the illustrations that you can come across, now obviously we have a reverse holo here and a regular holo Metagross, again 180 new cards with brand new illustrations which is always very fun."
"And we won't know yet, at least I don't at the time of recording, which ones to actually look for beyond the Lillie's Clefairy that I just spoke about earlier.You can also get some of these bigger boxes which is always lovely, the Elite Trainer boxes and they come with some extra little stuff, for instance these particularly colored Journey Together specific colored dice which is used for battling alongside these flips, people that play Pocket on their phones will also know them by now, specific to this set which is absolutely lovely."
"And obviously you also get special sleeves and stopgaps, this is the special Journey Together sleeve which I think looks nice enough but I think the illustration looks better when it is holofied like it was in the previous two sets that we've opened here on the channel.And then obviously again deck building materials which will just help you get your decks and alongside a whole heap of booster packs."
"So these are all available as far as I can tell at the time that we're recording now and we're going to open these to see if we can find some rare cards and at the very least I'll give some to my son because he's absolutely within the Pokemon sort of ecosystem now and absolutely loving them."
"So he has his favorites and we're bonding over it which I think is absolutely lovely.So stay tuned for more Pokemon trading card game here on Game Raptor, bye."