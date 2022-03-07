GRTV News - Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse set for June 2027 premiere

We finally have a release date on the final entry in the Spider-Verse trilogy.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology and entertainment. I'm currently trying to think of a way to make this an April Fools special theme, but I guess not because I'm just so used to doing the intro, I go on such a muscle memory type of vibe that I couldn't really change it up in any way if I please, so unfortunately I'm just going to say Happy April Fools, and as always if you want to see more, check out GameReactor wherever you get it from for more gaming news, gaming previews, reviews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though, today we're going to be getting into some news, and it's not an April Fools joke, Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse, which originally had a release date in 2024, has now confirmed it's June 2027 from air date. In other Spider-Man news, we also saw that Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland is now going to be called Spider-Man Brand New Day, and it'll be arriving on the 31st of July 2026. However, considering I'm more of a Spider-Verse fan than a MCU Spider-Man fan, I decided that we'd focus on this one today. So CinemaCon, Sony's panel was last night, yesterday if you're in American time zones, and it revealed a lot of stuff. There was stuff about 28 years later, there was stuff about Jumanji 3, there was stuff about some new films that we'd not heard about, and there was of course the confirmation that Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse is coming to theatres on the 4th of June 2027."
"Now this is an exciting announcement, but because beforehand it had been kind of delayed indefinitely as there were plans to sort of try and make it to a 2025 release date, but things got scrapped. Apparently it was already done, this, that, and the other, so 2027 is going to be the time when we're going to say it kind of sucks knowing that it's going to be more than two years away, especially considering we were already meant to have seen it a year ago by now I'm pretty sure, but that's just the way these things work sometimes in the same way that The Batman Part 2 is now in 2027. 2027 is going to be a sick year for superhero movies, but it's also going to mean that we're going to be waiting a lot of years until we get those films. In the meantime of course we're going to have plenty of superhero projects to get excited about on both Marvel and DC's side of things, but in the meantime if you were looking for a quick end to the Spider-Verse saga, unfortunately it's going to be a little while longer to wait, well quite a while longer to wait, especially considering the end of the second film is on such a cliffhanger that you think, well this must lead into something pretty soon. However we did get some cool little screenshots like the one you can see here of the Prowler, well the Prowler on the different Earth that Miles ends up in across the Spider-Verse, and then you also get to see some Miles here, some Miles and Gwen, which is I guess a bit of a spoiler considering they reunited, but it's kind of unlikely that they weren't going to reunite. But yeah that's about what we've got for this film so far, it's likely that we'll hear more and more and more, hopefully not too much because it would be nice to go in without that many spoilers as we see this film sort of the culmination of the Spider-Verse trilogy, one of the best reviewed Spider-Man works in recent memory if not of all time, and it really really introduced that sort of animation style that has become so popularised now, that sort of 2.5D look which is being used by more movies. So it's a quite influential work and I am excited to see the end of the trilogy. Are you excited to see the end of the trilogy though? Have you done any pranks today because it's April Fool's Day, once again happy April Fool's Day if you're celebrating. I believe considering it's just gone 12 now in the UK that we can't do pranks anymore, but isn't that sort of against the prankers vibe to actually listen to the rules? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more JRPG news, goodbye."