GRTV News - Monster Hunter: Wilds is a 10 million-seller

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Monster Hunter Wilds once again because yesterday Capcom revealed a bunch of information about how the game performed in it's first month. We already know that it performed incredibly well because after like 3 days it had sold 8 million copies or something absolutely mad like that. Which means in it's first month we were expecting to hear ridiculous numbers as well but as always happens with video games they have a really big opening week and then they sort of taper off a little bit and that has happened with Monster Hunter Wilds albeit on Monster Hunter's scale. So over the first month it has managed to cap or it has managed to sell over 10 million copies which is an astronomical amount but it is a significant drop considering it sold 8 million in it's first 3 days. Considering the rest of the what 28 days or something like that, 29 days whatever you want to class it as a month, it only sold an extra 2 million copies. But regardless it is a company sales record for a game in it's first month so Monster Hunter Wilds has been immensely successful for Capcom. But anyway let's dive on in."
"So yeah Monster Hunter Wilds sold 10 million copies in it's first month and has led to a company sales record for a game in it's first month. The success of Monster Hunter Wilds cannot be defined in brief, the game debuted in late February and has already become one of the top rated games of the year all while selling a monumental amount of copies and seeing huge debut player figures as well. Within a few days of release Capcom announced that Wilds was already an 8 million seller which is jaw dropping performance and something that the game has struggled to retain albeit while still generating mega sales success."
"We say this because for the rest of Wilds first month the game only managed to ship another 2 million units to make it a 10 million seller within it's first month. This level of success has led Capcom to having it's best month ever for a new game launch with Wilds shattering company first month sales records. With 2025 still only a quarter of the way through we'll have to see how Wilds will continue to perform especially during a year that so far has a very weak second half planned although this will likely change after the summer events and when Rockstar finally decides to make a decision about Grand Theft Auto 6."
"So yes, 10 million copies in it's first month, I think majority of games would do a lot of things to be a 10 million seller within it's first month and yeah Monster Hunter Wilds has done that. I would say that this game is now on track to becoming the biggest Monster Hunter game of all time. It does have quite a distance to go though in all fairness, Monster Hunter World sorry, by the time, well I guess it's technically still selling copies, but Monster Hunter World is, I think it's like 26 million or something like that that it's up to so Monster Hunter World is significantly further ahead but the question we have to ask now is where Wilds will be at the end of it's first year. I would assume that we're probably going to see it sell millions more copies for the rest of 2025, maybe it will be a 15 million seller, maybe it will be more by the end of this year which means it's then very close, it's on track to hunting down World but it does have a distance to go. The key thing to know though is that as far as a game or a game launch goes, very few will be able to match what Wilds has done this time around and it's very impressive that the game has debuted as this sort of figure. Will it's massive sales figures and massive sales success be reflected in awards success? I think it will win a few things but will it be, will it take home Game of the Year and all that good stuff? I think it's going to struggle a little bit because it's obviously against really defined or really universally loved titles like split fiction and what not so we'll have to stay tuned for that but regardless whatever happens for the rest of the year, Capcom is already on to a winner here with Monster Hunter Wilds. But that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next show of the week so until then I hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care everyone."