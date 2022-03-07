Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro (Quick Look) - Desktop-like Experience

This tablet is designed to act and operate like a desktop all while having a crystal-clear 3.2K resolution display.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.While you could argue that the tablet market on the Android side of the divide isn't as hot as it is over on the iPad side of the divide, there obviously are people that have Android phones and use Windows for their regular computing use that have a particular need for an Android-based tablet."
"And so, there are a lot of offers on that market, but I often find it difficult to navigate to figure out what to pay for a semi-flagship device.But, if you are on the verge of buying a new Android-based tablet, I would seriously consider this.This is Xiaomi's brand new Pad 7 Pro, and as you can see here, it comes with a keyboard accessory.It doesn't come with it, you have to buy it separately, but it's not too expensive."
"And you can probably tell where they got their inspiration from.Be that as it may, it is a really, really cool thing.And before we continue, this, without the keyboard accessory, obviously, just the tablet in and of itself, which I think looks quite nice as well, will set you back around $440, which is a lot less than the iPad Air starting price."
"That is very competitive, and it's particularly competitive against something like a Samsung Galaxy Tab series, which usually will give you an A-series budget-friendly alternative, but which then cuts a lot of corners and makes a lot of compromises in order to get to more competitive price points.But if you want a flagship Galaxy Tab, that sets you back around double of what this does."
"So, keep that in mind as we move forward.So, if you buy this, what are you actually getting?Well, first and foremost, I think it's quite good-looking.It's not particularly innovative, and it is the same sort of aluminum unibody-ish industrial design that we've seen on so many other tablets, which probably originates from the iPad as well."
"But it looks good, and there are good accessories, both on a pen, like on a pen kind of way, and this keyboard accessory, I think it does feel very lovely.These keys are great, the way that it very quickly snaps into place, and these magnets hold it up here.Obviously, no trackpad, but it has mouse support, so there is some cool little mini-PC energy going."
"And if you get the pen, it automatically docks here on the top like an iPad and automatically charges like an iPad.This screen here is an IPS LCD in 2136x3200, so 3K or 3.2K.It is 144Hz, which is very cool, and it peaks at around 1000 nits with Dolby Vision support.So, while it's not an AMOLED, I think that the way that it produces brightness and the way that it shows color, and that makes up for it, particularly when it is that much cheaper."
"Inside here, we find the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3, which is basically one of the more performant chips that you can get on the Android side right now, alongside this particular model, 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, 12GB of RAM, it has Wi-Fi 7, and there's an 8850mAh battery in here, meaning that probably this will last around 4 or 5 days of semi-light use.Inside, we obviously get Hyper OS on top of Android 15, but now we've powered it down because we're getting ready to send it back to Xiaomi, but it has worked surprisingly well during my testing, with some really cool multitasking features, and it doesn't really get in the way."
"It's obvious, like, really surprisingly close to stock.So, I would recommend this, or I would very least recommend that you give it a try before settling on another Android tablet.So, for around $440, it's a bargain.Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."