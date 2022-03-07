GRTV News - Take-Two CEO says Grand Theft Auto VI release date won't be revealed until closer to launch

It seems we won't have a GTA VI release date announcement until later in the year.
according to Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick, so Zelnick has usually been sort of one of the more leading information people I guess you'd call him, if that's a real thing that you can even call anyone, on Grand Theft Auto 6 because everyone from Rockstar is largely saying pretty much mouth shut about the game and yet Strauss Zelnick of course has to speak to investors, he has to speak to people on the news, he has to speak to a lot of people about this upcoming game and whether it'll be coming out or not and of course that's the question on everyone's lips and it's the question he can't really answer but he can sort of be vague about when we might see an update, so Zelnick here in a conversation with Bloomberg basically said that we're not going to be getting a release date reveal until closer to the launch date itself, it's expected that we're going to be getting this game in the latter half of this year, sort of October, November, September time as that just seems to make more sense than it coming out any time soon or it's going to be pushed back to next year, but Zelnick was quite interesting here in that he said that basically Rockstar and Take-Two's approach is going to be to only market the game in the months leading up to release which means that, you know, let's say it is coming out in October or November, that means that July or August are probably going to be the times where we'll see the game really pick up speed when it comes to marketing and he says, and I quote, we found that the better thing to do is try and provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window, that's what we're trying to do. Interesting because Rockstar obviously revealed the first trailer for GTA 6 confirming the 2025 launch window back at the end of 2023 which is not within the months to release, it's not close to release, however of course we've not seen anything since then which could indicate the fact that Rockstar and Take-Two are taking this approach because they think it will be more effective in the long run. We've had more than a decade waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6, people have been talking about it enough and perhaps they don't want to have more years of people knowing a lot of details about what the game will be like, how it will play, because that could mean that people will eventually just sort of feel like they know what they're getting into before they've even picked up a copy. That's just trying to get behind the mind of Charles Selnick, he could also just be covering here because there might be internal fires at Rockstar and Take-Two as they don't know whether they'll be able to make this release date in time or not. That's pure speculation, I don't know if either of those things are true but the speculation will just continue until we get something official because as I've said there's nothing, nothing besides that Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and the occasional update via financial report that yeah it's still coming in 2025 indicates whether we will see GTA 6 this year or not. We've seen last week as well that publishers are deliberately avoiding releasing or pushing their release window within a point in later 2025 because they're worried of when Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch and the fact that it's going to take up pretty much the entire gaming space as soon as it hits stores.