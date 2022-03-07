"If Stardew Valley and old-school Zelda had a baby" - Call of Elyndra DevGAMM Interview

In Gdansk we were joined by Jakub Mamulski to learn more about the Game Boy Advance-styled adventure sim where farming can be as important as exploration and combat.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, I'm in Gdansk for the DevGAMM and I'm here joined by Jakub who speaks a little bit of Spanish but is from Poland of course and we will talk in English so thank you so much for joining us."
"I found Call of Elyndra one of the most interesting and visually striking games I've seen in this showcase here at the DevGAMM so congratulations on that and what can you tell me it is about?We're seeing it being played in the background, there's some farming around so what can we do in this game?Right, so when it comes to Call of Elyndra I would say this is kind of like if Stardew Valley and an old school Zelda game had a baby."
"Alright.So it does have plenty of farming, plenty of cozy stuff but there is also some dungeon crawling, questing and so on and the game is actually expected to give you quite a lot of freedom when it comes to choices so in the full version you will be able to either focus on farming, focus on questing and doing combat or doing both if you want to."
"Alright, when you do combat and dungeons does it have some roguelike element to it or is it pre-designed areas that you have to explore with puzzles or what else can you tell me?Those are pre-designed, kind of like an old school Zelda, that's the reference and there are puzzles, there are bosses, there are enemies and plenty of items to find and use to traverse those environments as well."
"Okay, so how would you say the gameplay loop works?So you farm to get some character progression I guess to get ready for the next challenge?Not necessarily, I would say that Call of Elyndra sets itself apart from other cozy games because it's very, very, very story driven."
"So there is going to be a well structured story for approximately 30 hours of gameplay which is quite a change of pace so to speak when it comes to other games that are mostly about farming and this sort of stuff.So yeah, the story is going to more or less dictate the tempo of that and it will be able to be progressed via both farming and combat so people will be able to make their own choices when it comes to pacing and such."
"What else can you tell me about that story, what's going on here?Right, so it just so happened that you are a Dreamer and one lovely day when you went to sleep a female voice from the other world told you in your sleep that you need to leave your home and go to Elyndra."
"And Elyndra is a village in the middle of nowhere and when you arrive there it turns out that there are two other Dreamers who have already popped up there and there is quite a commotion at the village and as you can imagine the villagers aren't really too happy about that and then they're all like, alright if you're already here then at least make yourselves useful we will give you this awful plot of land, a farm, whatever and we'll see whether you will be able to join our community whether you are going to be useful to us or whatever."
"A little spoiler, it doesn't work out.And after that we are presented with our first quest because Bainquil, some monsters from the game, kidnapped a child from the village so you are basically forced into a rescue party and then you need to go to the dungeon and save her."
"And this is how the game begins.And then of course I guess you encounter this bigger evil but I guess you don't want to get into spoiler territory.Yeah."
"And I also said that it looked visually pleasing to me so what can you tell me about the art, the approach, the artists that are working on it and the sort of visual style that you're going with for this game.So when it comes to the visual style pretty much all assets in the game aside from character busts and so on have been made in the quite detailed, I would say, pixel art style which is strongly inspired by, out of all things, Game Boy Advance games."
"Oh, fantastic.So yeah, Game Boy Advance, SNES, this sort of stuff.The game will face quite a pivot in the near future which I can't yet talk about but the beautiful art style will be expressed even more."
"In the near future I'm pretty sure you will get to see that.So now that you mentioned that, what is the status of the project, what can you tell me is the roadmap and when can we get our hands on it?So I unfortunately can't tell you an awful lot about that but the project is well underway."
"The demo has been made public in December, if I remember correctly.There is also, well, I would say that we have some pretty good ideas about where we are with the development and when we can release the game and I think that there are some announcements coming soonish."
"Okay.Announcements, not necessarily the game but yeah.But fans can play the demo right now?Yes, yes, yes.So it's on Steam?It's available on Steam, yeah."
"All right.I think that's fair enough.I'm looking forward to all those secrets that you don't want to share now so perhaps in the near future we can see a new build and that improvement that you're sort of breakthrough that you're hinting at."
"So yeah, it looks fantastic.So good luck with your project and thank you so much for your time.Thanks, man. I appreciate it."