GRTV News - The Legend of Zelda movie is said to be the start of a trilogy

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're gonna be kicking off the week by talking a little bit about one of the biggest announcements to cap out last week, which was a bit of information revolving around the Legend of Zelda live action movies. Now we've known this has been in development for a while, in production for a while, but after the Nintendo Direct, when Nintendo launched their new Nintendo Today news app, they sort of kicked off the app and set it off on its grand voyage by making a pretty big announcement, which was that the Legend of Zelda movie will premiere in cinemas in March 2027. So I know it sounds quite far away at the moment, 2027, but we are in 2025, we're less than two years away from this movie opening, which is significant because it's gonna open around a week after Sonic the Hedgehog 4, and also the year following Super Mario Bros 2 in cinemas. So there's a lot to be excited about for Nintendo, but the reason why we're talking about that today is not just because of the date, it's because a new report has come out that basically states this is not just gonna be one movie, but there's gonna be an entire trilogy of the Legend of Zelda live action movies, and that they're gonna try and get them out the door in quite a rapid pace by having production for all three spanning a six year period in New Zealand. So it looks like we could be getting these at quite a rapid pace. So let's dive on in. The Legend of Zelda movie adaptation is reportedly set to become a trilogy. The production will reportedly span over a six year period in New Zealand. So hey, listen, Nintendo is reportedly planning something big for its upcoming The Legend of Zelda film adaptation. According to new information, this could mark the beginning of a planned trilogy, with lead actors expected to sign on for three films to be shot over a six year period in New Zealand. The source of this info, a tracking service used by the Film and Television Industry Alliance, also provides the following short synopsis. A young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks to triforce an ancient relic said to grant limitless power. To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artefacts that can aid him in his quest. Exciting stuff, and now we can only hope they do the franchise justice. Who would you like to see cast as Link, Zelda and Ganon? So yes, it looks like it's going to be a trilogy. That doesn't necessarily mean that whoever signs on for it is going to basically spend the next six years of their life in New Zealand. Generally speaking with movies, even if it's like a very intensive production process, they're probably only going to be filming the movie for maybe four months, something like that. So over the six year period, there'll be various other things that happen that takes up that time, including like location scouting and all that good stuff."
"So a lot to look forward to, but I would assume that if they're looking to crank out these movies like at the rate they are over the six year period, which should be kicking off soon, if they intend to hit that premiere window of March 2027, they need to get going relatively soon to ensure that any post-production that is required for the film has ample time to complete everything it needs to do to a high degree in quality, which is why I would assume that we're going to get a lot of information about this film coming flooding out at a relatively quick pace now, because we still don't actually know the cast for the film. We don't know who's going to be appearing as Link and who's going to be appearing as Zelda. A lot of people are fan-casting Hunter Schafer already as Zelda. We'll have to see whether that becomes a reality, but personally, as much as Hunter has that sort of appearance that you look at and you go, oh, she looks exactly like Zelda, me, when it comes to casting roles in films, I'd rather cast someone who's going to be really, really good and offer a really strong performance in that role and someone who looks exactly like the character, because otherwise you end up with roles like Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, who, you know, she looks like Wonder Woman in costume, but she's not exactly the strongest of actors. So, I don't know, we'll have to see how this movie shapes up, but I would expect a lot of information about this film to come pouring out relatively soon, and then if they are doing this six year period production thing, then I would assume that we're going to be getting a Legend of Zelda movie in cinemas every two, maybe, if they need a little bit of time, every three years or something like that, but a lot to look forward to. But yeah, that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News, but I will be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week, so I'll see you all on that one. Take care, everyone."