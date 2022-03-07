The man with the low-poly mask - Verho DevGAMM Interview

Lead dev Sebastian Solczak from Kasur Games was at hand in Gdańsk to, "neither rashly, nor timidly" show us this PSX-style tribute to FromSoftware's King's Field.
"Hi friends, the DevGAMM in Gdańsk is wrapping up right now.Indie studios, indie devs are leaving the venue.But I was lucky, I'm here joined by Sebastian, behind the mask, who's showing me Verho."
"And the good thing is you are local.You are from here, from Gdańsk, so that's very interesting.What can you tell me about your background and what Verho is about?Ok, so first about my background."
"I work on games for 7 years, 2,5 years professionally.I work for the small company Kasur Games.And right now we're working on Verho.The retro dungeon crawler inspired by King's Field series."
"Which is the games that Fromsoftware, creator of Elden Rings, made in 90s and 2000s.Ok, and it's a low-poly, first-person game?Yeah, it's a low-poly."
"The style of the game is made to look like something between PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2.And the gameplay is something I would say comparable to, let's say Skyrim, compared with the Dark Souls."
"But all in first-person.There is a lot of exploration, there is a lot of fights.You will meet a lot of NPCs who will tell you about the story of the game.Which is pretty much post-apocalyptic fantasy world."
"Everyone in the world are...And most of the people in the world died because of the Curse of Faces.Which basically appeared just out of nowhere one day.And it works like this."
"If someone sees your face, you are both immediately died.Because of that, everyone have the masks.Like this.And each NPC have their unique masks."
"And you try as a player to find the source of the curse.And maybe be able to get rid of it.I was about to ask about the mask.So that's very, very interesting."
"So otherwise, what else can you tell me about what you do in the world?How you traverse the world? What's the structure of the game?So the structure of the game...The world of Verho is split to levels."
"Which are like a bit open big areas.In the final game there will be 20 of them.Right now in the demo on Steam we have the first 4.In all of the area you will fight enemies, you will fight bosses, you will meet NPCs."
"You will do some simple quests, I would say.And you also will be able to uncover a lot of secret areas.Secret things.There is a lot of environmental storytelling and secrets."
"Fantastic.Okay, what's the status? You said you have a demo already on Steam.So what's the status of the project?Right now we are I think like 70% done."
"We have all our mechanics, a lot of polishment done.On Steam you can play like the first 3-4 hours of the game.The whole game will be around 33-40 hours long.And we should be done with it till the end of the summer."
"Alright, and which platforms? For now PC I guess.And then do you have a publisher?Yeah, when it comes to the PC we'll basically...This will be our first platform."
"Like I said probably around late summer.And after that we will be porting the games to the Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.Okay, no plans for the original PSX?Probably no, maybe one day."
"You never know.Okay, thank you so much for your time.Looking forward to playing Verho myself.Yeah, thank you."