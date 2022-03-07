GRTV News - Warner Bros. reportedly cancels planned DLC and Definitive Edition for Hogwarts Legacy

We won't see anymore Hogwarts Legacy until the sequel, it seems.
"Warner Bros has cancelled a planned DLC expansion and definitive edition of the game."
"Now Hogwarts Legacy first released I believe back in 2023, early on in that year, I can't remember if it was 2023 or 2022 specifically but I believe it was 2023 in any case, there was a sequel announcement because the game sold incredibly well, despite there being a bit of controversy at its launch it seemed that there was a lot of people who really really wanted this adventure in the wizarding world and that sort of means when a game sells that well you'd imagine that there's going to be some DLC and there's going to be some more content coming forward, however as Marcus reports here in this piece, according to Bloomberg internally Warner Bros has made the decision not to pursue any more content within the game, that includes a planned definitive edition and a DLC that was going to be released alongside it. Now the DLC here, we don't have many details on it but it was going to be expanding on the original story of the game and giving you some more content there but apparently the amount of content wasn't substantial enough to warrant the price that was being considered for the DLC so eventually they just scrapped it rather than lower the price or add more content, I'm not sure why that happened but I guess considering that there's focus on a sequel now more people can work on that rather than be working on a DLC and so there's going to be full focus being shifted to the sequel which has been announced as I said before. So basically that means that while you're not getting more Hogwarts Legacy in the near future in a DLC or Definitive Edition, whenever Hogwarts Legacy 2 comes out or whatever it's going to be called, you're going to be getting more of that. Maybe a bit sooner, we'll have to see, Warner Bros Games has really struggled in recent years besides Hogwarts Legacy, we've seen like Multiverses, Monoliths, Wonder Woman game, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, a lot of big games for Warner Bros have really really fallen flat with Hogwarts Legacy kind of being the only real success and you might say well why didn't they churn out Harry Potter games? There was a Harry Potter Quidditch Champions game that nobody played last year so you know it's one of those things that it really feels like Warner Bros can try and look at what's been working and what hasn't but they can't really nail down anything that's sort of a guaranteed success maybe besides Hogwarts Legacy 2 so it's going safer with it's gaming business and it seems to be working entirely on what's worked before and so the idea of Hogwarts Legacy 2 is a much more substantial one than something like a Hogwarts Legacy DLC which again could get heavily criticised for being too pricey if it doesn't give enough content, for not giving enough content in any case and you know it's probably for the better to just work on that new sequel which we still don't have obviously a release date for or anything like that considering that it's only been worked on since the original game came out but yeah let us know if you've played Hogwarts Legacy, if you were hoping for a DLC, if you're happy to wait for the sequel let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more JLTV news goodbye."