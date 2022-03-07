GRTV News - The next Batman game is seemingly headed for PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next

We're starting to see games in development for the future of consoles.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, sports news, world news and of course so much more. Without further ado, today we're talking Batman, specifically the next Batman game coming from Rocksteady. Now, we've already had a return to Batman Arkham fairly recently with Batman Arkham Shadows, the VR game that came out for Metaquest 3, but after Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League kind of mega flopped, it looks like we're going to be getting another Batman Arkham game from Rocksteady. Now obviously Batman Arkham Knight was meant to be the be all and end all of that universe, but then Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League kind of continued it in a way and then Batman Arkham Shadows sent us back to a prequel for the Batman Arkham universe, so there's still plenty of space to explore within that world and within that universe and of course, Rocksteady could surprise us and do something outside of Arkham, but still keep with the Batman theme that made them so popular in the first place. And this game, by the way, is going to be years and years off, but as Jonas has noted here in this article, it appears that not only are we just going to be getting this for the current generation of consoles, that is PS5 and Xbox Series X or S, but the next generation of consoles as well, that being the PlayStation 6 we'd imagine and the Xbox whatever they're going to call it, Xbox Next as Jonas has called it here. But in any case, a job listing for the game points to it being not only within this generation of consoles, but the next ones as well, which sort of makes sense considering if a game takes 5 to 10 years now to make and it's just started production or pre-production and the concept stage after the release of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, you'd expect this game to be 2029, 2030 at the very earliest really, which is saying something considering that I believe Batman Arkham Asylum and Arkham City released within a couple of years of each other and then Batman Arkham Knight released about 4 years after Arkham City, I think Arkham City was 2011 I want to say, and Batman Arkham Asylum was 2009."
"So yeah, as you've seen, the industry is definitely sort of getting longer and longer when it comes to releases, but that's not the point of this piece. The point of this piece is to point out that we are starting to see the signs of the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox being teased really. We know that we're going to get new consoles at some point, it would be weird if both Sony and Xbox decided that the PS5 and the Xbox series was the last generation that we'd see. It's probably going to be the last generation of traditional consoles that we see, as we've talked about before, that the Xbox is sort of looking more to marry up with PC and the PlayStation again is probably not going to give us massive amounts of graphical leaps or graphical improvements, but instead just performance on what we could already see within the PS5. I think if you own a PS5 now for the next decade you might be alright with the games that are going to be releasing still, considering that we're still getting the odd release for PS4 for example, shows just how much we could get a lifetime of usage left within the PS5. But in any case, this Batman game is incredibly exciting as it seems that Rocksteady is returning to the roots that made it really, really popular in the first place. Let me know what you're excited about, what you hoped for within this Batman game. Do you think it'll be Arkham? Do you think it'll be Beyond? Do you think it'll be something else entirely? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GOT news. Goodbye."
"Thanks for watching!"