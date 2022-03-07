Acer Aspire 14 AI (Quick Look) - AI At Your Fingertips

We check out a laptop option from Acer, which looks to provide users with a hefty dosage of AI handy elements and features.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I have been rather positive around small, lightweight, and thin Acer laptops for a while.We took a look at what I think was called a Swift not too long ago, and I found it to be incredibly capable and incredibly thin and light."
"You were paying extra for the privilege, of course, but the general idea just seemed very appealing.Now they've sent over this, which is more of a sort of a midway, mid-range option.It is the 14AI, the Aspire 14AI, and it sits in the market, again, with a little more heft."
"It is a bit heavier, a bit thicker, but still comes with some pretty flagship-esque specifications for what amounts to be less money than a Swift, for instance.So what is it?Well, it is a 14-inch laptop, as the name pretty directly implies, and if we open it up here, you will see a pretty regular, if not a little uninspired look in general."
"Sure, you have the 16 by 10 aspect ratio, which is always nice to see, but this metallic-looking plastic isn't really to my taste, and it just looks, well, like a laptop from three years ago or four years ago, and that might appeal to you.It is very gray and it is very anonymous, and for people that work in business, for instance, it is nice to have something that isn't too flashy and won't make a case or a stand for itself in a boardroom or something like that, or if you are using it for school."
"Furthermore, again, as I said, you do get pretty nice specifications within this packaged framework.You get an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPU.You get a built-in Intel Arc graphics, which has proven to show some flex in some scenarios, but it is not a discrete GPU, you should say."
"It has, as I said, a 14-inch, 16 by 10 OLED display, and you can have that with touch as well, and configurations will go up to 32 gigs of RAM and a terabyte of SSD storage.All of that is in a chassis which weighs 1.4 kilograms, which isn't the lightest in the world, but it's not the heaviest either, and a 180-degree hinge."
"Some people, I've been told, because I've been mocking this in ThinkPads for years, likes to carry around their laptops like this in between meetings or something like that.You know, look at how business I am."
"But obviously, since they keep putting them into these businessy laptops, there is a market for them, and the consumers that gravitate towards these kinds of models will want a 180-degree hinge.The webcam is also, you can see this little increased module here, that is both for Windows with low facial recognition, time-of-flight sensor essentially, and a 1080p webcam, which is very nice."
"Now, there is also AI in this AI-named laptop, which mainly comes from Microsoft's co-pilot built into Windows, but also something that is quintessentially Acer.So there's something called Recall, which snapshots everything you do, enabling you to find anything that you've engaged with recently."
"For instance, when we write news stories for gamer actor sites, well, basically what then happens is that you write in, well, basically just a back-end of our site, meaning that if you accidentally close that tab, then that text is gone forever.You can't back-end reload it, like if you're typing in a Google Docs document, and it saves automatically as you go."
"Well, with something like Recall, that might be able to happen, which is very, very useful.There's also something called Co-Creator, which makes artwork based on text prompts.We don't have enough suites that do that already.But there's also Studio Effects that enhances your sound, and looks, and video calls, and that kind of stuff."
"Some things are obviously going to be more useful than others, but there is a lot of extra AI features, such as display enhancements on individual picture levels, something that will benefit you as you go.So that's very nice."
"Lastly, it's not the thinnest laptop in the world, but definitely not the thickest either.And you do get a nice array of ports, full HDMI, two Thunderbolt ports right here, alongside two USB Type-A ports, and a Kensington lock and headphone jack.So it is a utilitarian piece of design, but I do think that it's nice enough."
"I just wish that Acer had taken some of the flair from the Swift series and applied it here, because while it is functional, it's not beautiful.And I know that Acer can make that.So for much more, see you on the next one."