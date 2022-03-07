All You Need to Know about War Thunder’s Hornet’s Sting Major Update (Sponsored)

We look into the first major update for Gaijin Entertainment's military MMO, which is adding a ton of new vehicles, adjusting and improving some maps, and enhancing several gameplay elements.
"The first major update for War Thunder in 2025 has already arrived. Yep, just in time for the spring, Gaijin Entertainment has sprung upon its fans a brand new free update that includes a wealth of new content and several gameplay changes and improvements. So, to ensure you're familiar with the update, known as Hornet Sting, we've produced this helpful all you need to know video."
"Kicking things off, let's discuss where this update has got its name from.Hornet Sting has been named after the F.A.18 Hornet fighter jet, which is finally being added to the game in one of four variants. Three of these variants are American models known simply as the F.A.18A, the F.A.18C Late, or the F.A.18C Early edition. The fourth is a Swedish model built by Finland and regarded as the F.A.18C, and each are made for top-tier fighter jet battles. A handful of other jets are also being added as part of Hornet Sting, including the Harrier T-10 for Great Britain, the Su-30SM for the USSR, and the J-11B for China. This is on top of new helicopters, with the headliner being the German EC-665 Tigre HAD-E, but alternative options include the French Tiger HAC, the Swedish AHS, and the Israeli Petan. Leaving behind the skies and shifting to the ground, a collection of new vehicles have also been added as part of Hornet Sting, with the most notable of the bunch being the Marder Clovis, a Rank 5 German light tank that features an oscillating turret and an autoloader. Regarded for its mobility and quick reload, this is an ideal vehicle for players who enjoy scouting for the rest of the team. But that's not all."
"A bunch of other ground vehicles are making their debut too, be it Japan's Type 74 Red Star, the USA's XM246, or Italy's Ariete Sertiza. Heading to the seas, you will soon be able to expand your naval fleet with the HMS Warspite, an iconic British battleship known for its immense firepower and size. If this nautical titan doesn't take your fancy, perhaps the American USS Colorado, the French Marner, or the German Schütze will hold your attention instead, with these three being just a snippet of the total 12 new ships being introduced with Hornet Sting. New vehicles are not the only changes and additions coming to War Thunder as part of Hornet Sting though. Three maps have received graphical overhauls, enhancements that have preserved their design and their familiar layout, but massively improved their appearance. And these three maps are Rhine, Sinai, and Jungle. Then there are the selection of gameplay improvements too, which sees the introduction of manoeuvre mode and thrust vectoring, and radar antennae improvements as well, each of which make piloting aircraft, and specifically the new Su-30SM, feel all the more rewarding and tactile, making jets increasingly deadly by enabling them to temporarily go beyond the typical attack angles. For ground vehicles, UAV picture-in-picture mode has been adjusted to make it less static and more applicable when in the heat of battle, and this is alongside more unique and varied tank gun sounds to keep the action feeling fresh. With more efficient item inventory recycling, more detailed weapon stat card interfaces and even rewards for destroying enemy bombs and ammunition, it's pretty clear that War Thunder's Hornet Sting update is not one you want to miss. So be sure to hop into the free-to-play cross-platform MMO military game today to experience all of these new features and more, be it on PC, Mac, PlayStation or Xbox consoles."