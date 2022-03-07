GRTV News - Marvel Studios reveals the cast of Avengers: Doomsday

A bunch of major stars will be taking to the stage for this next big ensemble movie.
"But that's not what we're going to be talking about today, instead what we're going to be looking at is the Avengers Doomsday announcement because yesterday Marvel made a big meal out of announcing a bunch of the cast, I don't think it's the entire cast, but at least part of the cast that's going to be in that upcoming film."
"So with that being the case, let's dive on in.So yeah, Marvel Studios confirms the cast of Avengers Doomsday, one of the most ridiculous announcement broadcasts of all time is finally over and now we have a mega 27 person cast of Gorkat."
"So to say that Marvel Studios' big Avengers Doomsday cast announcement broadcast was a bit ridiculous is perhaps a bit of an understatement, it has taken over 5 hours but the production company has finally confirmed the main big players that will be part of the next ensemble effort."
"There are a few surprises, a few missing disappointments and likewise several that seem to make the upcoming Thunderbolts a little less exciting but with 27 individual heroes and villains to check out, to say the cast is anything less than star studded would be a lie.So with Avengers Doomsday now in production, who for an absolute fact will be starring in the film?Vote below."
"Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, Vanessa Kirby will continue as Sue Storm, Anthony Mackie returns as Captain America, Sebastian Stan returns as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright continues as Black Panther, Paul Rudd returns as Ant-Man, Wyatt Russell returns as US Agent, Tenoch Huerta-Meyer which you might not remember this actor's name but he played Namor in Black Panther Wakanda Forever and he's going to be back, Eva Moss-Backrak will continue as the Thing, Simu Liu will return as Shang-Chi for the first time in a Marvel thing actually since that standalone film, or not standalone film but since that film, Florence Pugh will continue as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer will actually return as Beast who any of the time he's played Beast in the MCU was in a very brief end credit scene for, I can't remember what movie, I think it was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lewis Pullman will continue as Sentry which will see his debut in Thunderbolts in May, Danny Ramirez as Falcon who is the recently introduced Falcon as part of Captain America 4, Joseph Quinn will continue as Johnny Storm, David Harbour will continue as Red Guardian, Winston Duke will continue as M'Baku, Hannah John-Carmen will continue as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston, well I should say continue as Loki but it says Ghost because minor typo there, Patrick Stewart will return as Professor X continuing his brief cameo in Doctor Strange 2, Ian McKellen will actually make his MCU debut as Magneto, Alan Cumming will also make his MCU debut as Nightcrawler who he played that character back like 20 years ago in X2, Rebecca Romian will also return as Mystique so she played Mystique before Jennifer Lawrence took over the role in the 20th Century Fox reboot, James Marsden, again the Cyclops before they rebooted that thing, he's going to be returning, Channing Tatum who did make a name for himself will be returning as Gambit after that appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine, and then Pedro Pascal will round out the Fantastic Four by returning as Reed Richards or Mr Fantastic before of course RDJ as Doctor Doom which is the only one that we 100% knew was going to be in this film."
"As this is Marvel we are talking about though a few additional surprises wouldn't be a shock but even though we do expect something on this front does it surprise you already that Tom Holland, Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and other current and recent characters and stars aren't being included?I mean just think building on that, no Guardians of the Galaxy either?Seems unlikely to me."
"But anyway Avengers Doomsday opens in cinemas on May 1st 2026.Now it is worth saying again Marvel do like to do these like sort of sneaky things where they say oh this is the cast and they reveal more, plus as well this Avengers set up is like Infinity War and Endgame in that it's a two part, well it's kind of going to be a two part, there's one in 2026 and one in 2027, so if there's a bunch of characters that aren't appearing in this one it would not surprise me whatsoever if we see them appear maybe in the sixth Avengers movie I think it is, Secret Wars, but again I also wouldn't be surprised if this is not the full cast because to me you're doing a big ensemble effort, it's going to be adapting the Secret Wars storyline and so far you only have 26 names."
"There's going to be more announcements, more casting, RDJ has been teasing this is just like one row of cast, so maybe there'll be another casting announcement at some point, but for the very least we know that there's going to be a lot of these characters, a few of the returning sort of original Avengers, Fantastic Four, a couple of other sort of newer iterations of characters and what not, but yeah big news, but anyway Avengers Doomsday as for when it's in production now, as for when it's going to actually premiere, it's set for May 1st 2026, to me that timeline seems incredibly tight so it wouldn't actually surprise me particularly if it got delayed a little bit, but no Marvel maybe they'll try to push it over the line so we'll just have to stay tuned and see what happens there, but the key thing to know is that a bunch of the cast members have been announced for Avengers Doomsday and if you want to check it all out again go back to your local Game of Thrones or it's a region and potentially watch a little video that Marvel produced, not the five and a half hour live stream, watch the short video that they produced afterwards, but yeah that's all the time that I have though on today's episode of GRTV News, but I will be back now tomorrow for the final one of the week so stay tuned for that, until then thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next one!"