Lenovo Legion Go S (Quick Look) - Game On-The-Go

This portable gaming system is designed to offer PC experiences in a handheld chassis.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We're on the verge of sending this review unit back to Lenovo, but beforehand I just felt like I wanted to tell you about it real quick."
"This is the Lenovo Legion Go S, and, well, this is not a direct sequel to the Lenovo Legion Go, which we took a look at last year, which of course were, as we'll get into, a lot more ambitious, and at the time was very well-liked for just its overall fit and finish and style, which brought something else to the table of handheld gaming PCs next to something like the Rock Ally, or even the Steam Deck at the time."
"This is the Legion Go S, and it is, in some ways, meant to be an offshoot, maybe even a budget-friendly version?Because if you look very closely, I will say first off that the ergonomics of this device is absolutely sublime."
"It is, by far, the Windows-based handheld that feels best in the hand, much better than the Rock Ally, I would say.It is very, very nice to hold it and use it, and the way the weight distribution is allocated, it feels very comfortable even over longer stretches, and even if you have to hold it like this, where you are feeling the weight of the thing pushing down."
"Also, fit and finish, button layout, responsiveness and clickiness of triggers and shoulder buttons, it's all good.Speakers, good.There's no real problem there, per se."
"But as I said, this is not a direct sequel to the Lenovo Legion Go.That means no Joy-Con-like detachable controllers.That's not here.And first and foremost, this utilizes a new type of chip."
"This is not the C1 Extreme from AMD, which we saw in the Rock Ally, the Rock Ally X, the original Lenovo Legion Go.No, this uses a C2 Go chip made specifically for this, and it is worse, worse in every regard than the generation that came before it, which would make sense if this was a more budget-friendly device, but it isn't."
"If you go straight up against Danish pricing, and I'm pretty sure it's the same in euros, pounds, and dollars, you can find the regular Lenovo Legion Go with its detachable Joy-Con controllers, mind you, and the C1 Extreme, which performs better in most games that we've tested for either less or the same as this."
"Most of that is also down to recency, meaning that this will ultimately become cheaper, but it isn't currently, which is just a shame because this performs worse in every game that we tested, Forza Horizon 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Cyberpunk 2027, and a bunch of indie games such as Hades 2, Rogue Prince of Persia, Nights in Tight Spaces, games that I have just been playing regularly, and they just perform worse, measured in hardcore FPS tests."
"Now, Lenovo have said that they want us to test out a new BIOS version for the C2 Go chip, which I will, and maybe this will stand to change.But furthermore, maybe because these are actually Zen 3 cores rather than Zen 4 cores, in the C1 Extreme, it's just not a good look, even though the ergonomics are great."
"It is also a worse screen, sure, it looks big here, but there's a quite big border that you can't see.Furthermore, it's 1920 by 1200, which is less than the original Lenovo Legion Go.It's still a VRR display at 120 hertz, which can oscillate between 48 and 120 hertz depending on what you need, so that's good, but we also got worse battery life from it."
"Don't know, maybe it's clocked higher ever so slightly, maybe it's just not as optimized as the C1 Extreme was, but worse resolution screen uses worse chip, uses more battery.That's not an equation that usually pops up here.So, you do get better ergonomics, you do get really nice fit and finish, and you will get a Windows-based gaming handheld, which will perform."
"It's not terrible, there's just better alternatives on the market.The regular Steam Deck, not the OLED, obviously.Or if you're going like inside Lenovo's own ecosystem, the original Legion Go.So thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."