GRTV News - Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 won't be launching in the first half of 2025

Instead, we're looking at an October launch for the blood-sucking RPG.
"Which won't be launching in the first half of 2025.Now, it's been pushed back to October 2025, which is interesting because it's one of the few games that's actually brave enough to try and take a leap into the second half of the year.However, as we saw in the latest sort of, I guess, trailer or update for the game, you'd call it, the head of the darkness comes in."
"I say the head of the darkness as if that's some sort of...Sorry, Executive Vice President of World of Darkness, which is sort of owned by Vampire The Masquerade, comes in, Marco Behrmann, and says that basically we're not going to get the game in the first six months of this year, which was previously promised to us.This game has been massively delayed for years and years and years and years."
"I believe it was meant to come out in 2021, maybe a bit earlier.If you're not aware, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines was kind of a cult classic RPG that is still quite appreciated to this day.Sort of similar, akin to something like an Elder Scrolls game, but in that Vampire The Masquerade world.With plenty of dialogue options, plenty of ways to play your character."
"And Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 seeks to do that again.There were some concerns in the comments of the video, that you can see here, like this gameplay in the background, of it maybe being a bit more of an action RPG with too much of a focus on action.But we're not sure about that because we've not actually seen a tremendous amount from this game pushed to the mainstream."
"But apart from these consistent updates where we're told, yeah, it's not coming out yet, yeah, it's not ready yet, you're going to have to wait just a little bit longer.And we are going to have to wait just a little bit longer to October.They say that the game is pretty much done, feature complete."
"And it's just going to be bug fixing and error fixing and things like that, that are going to be taking up the time between now and October.So that's a seven month odd wait, as we are in March now at the time of recording, which is not massively significant, but it's also not insubstantial, if you know what I mean."
"It's one of those delays that is going to frustrate fans.But to be honest, at this point, it's one of those games kind of like GTA 6, where if you, you know, kind of hold on to the belief, it's definitely coming out, it's definitely coming out, you're only going to likely end up disappointed, unfortunately."
"Because it feels like a game that won't feel real to its players until they're playing it.And even then, they'll probably have to pinch themselves, because they won't believe that they're actually being able to play the game.In any case, as I said, there were some concerns in the comments of this YouTube video about whether the game is going to be as big of an RPG as they hoped it would be, considering the original was so rooted in RPG mechanics, and letting you really create your own vampire and your own story in the way that you wanted to play."
"A lot of people have some concerns about that.But, are you one of those people?Let me know how excited you are about Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, whether you think it's going to be one of those games that just constantly keeps getting pushed back, whether we'll ever see it, whether these delays are good, whether they're bad."
