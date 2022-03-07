GRTV News - CD Projekt affirms The Witcher 4 won't arrive before 2027

The massive RPG won't debut in 2026, and will be 2027 at the very earliest.
"But the point is that they released a bunch of information detailing how the year's been and how the next year's going to go and all that good stuff.And the one thing that was revealed, or one of the many things that was revealed in that bit of information, was the fact that The Witcher 4 will not launch in 2026.Meaning it's at the very earliest going to be in 2027."
"Even though that to me seems probably a little bit unlikely.But we'll dive into why that's the case in a moment.For the time being let's just take a look at what's actually happening.So yes, The Witcher 4 will launch in 2027 at the earliest."
"At least it won't take as long between announcement and release as The Elder Scrolls 6.Which I believe it's like it's now been longer since the announcement.Or it's now been longer since the announcement than it has between the gap between The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim and the announcement.Or something like that. Something absolutely mad like that."
"But anyway, carrying on.Two years have gone since CD Projekt really confirmed The Witcher 4 was in development.And even longer since we learned that they had started working on it.So some of you hoped that the first trailer shown in December meant that the game was fairly close to launch."
"That's unfortunately quite far from the case.CD Projekt decided to end its latest earnings call by confirming that The Witcher 4 will launch in 2027 at the earliest.We might even have to wait longer than that.As they refused to say anything more specific than after the 31st of December 2026."
"When an investor asked if it meant that the game will launch in 2027.Could this mean The Witcher 4 will launch in the same year as The Elder Scrolls 6?Time will tell.So, right, the really interesting thing about this is that yes, when that trailer made its arrival at the Game Awards."
"I think many people did think that it was further along than it was.But CD Projekt is a very transparent developer.And over the years we've been following and seeing just how many developers have been working on the various projects.So The Witcher 4, while it officially got revealed to the world, I guess, in December."
"It's been announced for ages under a codename.Was this one Project Orion, maybe?We've been seeing how many staff have been working on this game for a long time.And generally speaking, up until really like, I don't know, March or so, April last year."
"There was only a small portion of the team still working on it.Because a lot of people were still working on it.Or maybe it was just after the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 in late 2023.But the point is that they've only really just recently, relatively recently in a game development sense, shifted a large proportion of the developers onto The Witcher 4 and onto things like Cyberpunk 2 and whatnot."
"Or Cyberpunk 2088, whatever they're going to call it.So we've known for a fact that while this game has been in development to some degree for a long while, it hasn't been in full-scale production development for that long.And a game like The Witcher 4, it's going to be a big sort of RPG effort."
"Big sort of AAA premium values.It's going to take CD Projekt Red a lot of time to build properly.To properly create it and make sure that in a performance sense, in a technicality sense, it doesn't debut in the same state that Cyberpunk 2077 did."
"So it wouldn't surprise me if 2027 was actually sort of being a little bit...I don't know, perhaps a little bit...I don't know the word for it.A little bit maybe too early, I would say."
"I think that we're probably looking at 2028 or beyond for this game, personally.I think they're going to want to make sure that they do it right.And in the meantime, there are other CD Projekt games that we have heard about in development.Even some that have not been handled or haven't always been handled by CD Projekt."
"So they've got plenty of other things coming as well.But I don't think that The Witcher 4 is as close to launch as the latest trailer reveal made it seem.They just have to get these trailers out these days.Because specifically in the video game world, things get leaked."
"And when you've got a team of hundreds of people working on a game, and then there's going to be playtesters eventually brought in and all that good stuff, the game is going to get leaked.So it's better to just get it out there and say, we're working on it."
"But don't expect it anytime soon.So that's my sort of take on it.But the key thing to know is that it won't be, at the very least, it won't be until 2027.But I guess we'll have to wait until maybe the fiscal report in, I don't know, 2026 or something, for them to put an official sort of time frame, window date on it or something."
